Raiders select Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick in the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive end Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech.
Wilson is one of the more premier defenders in the NFL Draft, enjoying an exceptional college career between Texas A&M and Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has a lot to offer, with 69 solo tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks in three seasons as a Red Raider.
He was named a Second Team Associated Press All-American and First Team Big-12 following his senior season.
