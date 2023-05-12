Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

May 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick DE Tyree Wilson, the club announced Friday.

Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end out of Texas Tech, was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-year starter for the Red Raiders (2020-22) after beginning his career at Texas A&M (2019), Wilson has played in 44 career games with 28 starts and totaled 121 tackles (76 solo), 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

As a senior in 2022, Wilson was named first-team All-Big 12 Conference and first-team All-American by USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine. He played in 10 games and recorded 61 tackles (36), 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

A native of Henderson, Texas, Wilson attended West Rusk High School, where he totaled 249 tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He was named the District 9-3A Division-II Defensive MVP as a senior, while also earning Class 3A second-team All-State honors. He was rated a three-star recruit and top-75 player in the state of Texas by 247Sports and Rivals.

