Updated look at the Oakland Raiders 2019 NFL Draft picks

Yes, I know we’re currently in the midst of Antonio Brown-mania – for good reason – but just because we’re still in the heart of free agency, let’s not forget that the 2019 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching.

Day 1 kicks off in Nashville on April 25, and with three first-round picks at their disposal, the Oakland Raiders figure to be heavy players throughout the three-day affair.

Let’s take an updated look at where the Silver and Black are slated to pick.

Round 1 – No. 4, No. 24 (FROM CHICAGO BEARS), No. 27 (FROM DALLAS COWBOYS)

Round 2 – No. 35

Round 4 – No. 106

Round 5 – No. 140 (FROM NEW YORK JETS)