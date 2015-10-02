UPDATED: Oakland Raiders Week 4 Injury Report

A Look at the Raiders injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Justin Ellis
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|LB
|Ben Heeney
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Taiwan Jones
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Benson Mayowa
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|Keith McGill
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|FB/RB
|Jamize Olawale
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Probable
|DE
|Justin Tuck
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|Probable
|DT
|C.J. Wilson
|Calf
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|S
|Charles Woodson
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Khalil Mack
|Hip
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|Probable
A look at the Bears injury report.
|Pos
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Jermon Bushrod
|Concussion/Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|P
|Pat O'Donnell
|Rt. Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|QB
|Jay Cutler
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|DL
|Ego Ferguson
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|WR
|Alshon Jeffery
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|DL
|Jeremiah Ratliff
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|DL
|Will Sutton
|Elbow
|Limited
|Limited
|CB
|Alan Ball
|Groin
|(not listed)
|Limited