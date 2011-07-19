USA Football Coaching School

Coach Waufle was the keynote speaker at the USA Coaching School.Photo by Tony Gonzales.

The coaching clinic is intended to inspire and teach the youth football coaches how to best develop the kids' abilities and habits on the field. Coach Waufle was able to help start the learning process with an energetic talk. "We wanted to inspire and teach the next generation of coaches to work with our youth, who we think are the most important people on our planet right now, to do safe football," said John Beam, Laney College Athletic Director. "Wauf is unbelievable. I love hearing him speak all the time. He wakes you up and inspires you to do the right thing every day. I hope they learn his enthusiasm and heard the message he said that they're doing the most valuable job, which is working with our youth of today."

Coach Waufle dove into the most important topics for the coaches to focus on throughout the youth football season. "I preach to my kids and I think you need to do the same thing when you're working with your football group is that you need to be a leader and develop leadership qualities," said Coach Waufle to the attentive crowd. "And that's what I want to talk to you about today. I want to talk about how you can really make an affect on these kids of America because that to me is the most important part of your job. The X's and O's will come but you can make an affect on these kids."