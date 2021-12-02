Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Dec 02, 2021 at 01:23 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Washington game at Allegiant Stadium. Hudgens has become a household name over the last decade. After making her feature film debut in Thirteen (2003), Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series (2006–08), which brought her significant mainstream success. The success of the first film led Hudgens to acquire a recording contract with Hollywood Records, with whom she released two studio albums, V (2006) and Identified (2008).

She has won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow," has been nominated for two People's Choice Awards for "The Female Movie Star of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020," and has played a role in multiple award-winning films. Hudgens can now be seen in the third installment of THE PRINCESS SWITCH series and Lin Manuel Miranda's TICK TICK BOOM, which were both released worldwide on Netflix in November 2021.

In recognition of Salute to Service on November 21, retired US Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson gave a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. Multi-platinum-certified R&B singer, writer and dancer Tinashe performed the National Anthem prior to kickoff on November 14. Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams performed the National Anthem prior to kickoff on October 24. Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon performed the National Anthem on October 10 following Broadway star Brian Flores on September 26 when his grandfather, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores, was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. The other performances in 2021 were Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," on September 13 prior to the regular season opener on Monday Night Football and music industry icon Marie Osmond prior to the August 14 preseason game, the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

