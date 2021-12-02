Vanessa Hudgens to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Washington game at Allegiant Stadium. Hudgens has become a household name over the last decade. After making her feature film debut in Thirteen (2003), Hudgens rose to fame portraying Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway sensation High School Musical film series (2006–08), which brought her significant mainstream success. The success of the first film led Hudgens to acquire a recording contract with Hollywood Records, with whom she released two studio albums, V (2006) and Identified (2008).

She has won the ShoWest Award for "Female Star of Tomorrow," has been nominated for two People's Choice Awards for "The Female Movie Star of 2020" and "The Action Movie Star of 2020," and has played a role in multiple award-winning films. Hudgens can now be seen in the third installment of THE PRINCESS SWITCH series and Lin Manuel Miranda's TICK TICK BOOM, which were both released worldwide on Netflix in November 2021.