Vegas Golden Knights 'Misfits' to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Monday night's Las Vegas Raiders-Green Bay Packers game at Allegiant Stadium.

In 2023 – behind the leadership of captain Mark Stone and six "Original Misfits" – they defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the series to claim the franchise's first Stanley Cup. These "Misfits" – aptly nicknamed for being left unprotected by their teams during the Expansion Draft – shattered expectations and set several records en route to a season that ended in the Stanley Cup Final – the first professional expansion team to make it as far.

Since their inception in 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights have been the headliner of the National Hockey League and were one of the catalysts in helping transform Las Vegas into the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. The next six years featured an impressive display of entertainment on and off the ice, including three Pacific Division titles, two Western Conference Championships, five playoff appearances and the Stanley Cup title over that short time.

The Golden Knights are the latest of a distinguished list that have been bestowed the honor of lighting the torch, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.