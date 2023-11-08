Versus: Davante Adams has a saucy matchup on his hands in Week 10

Josh Jacobs vs. Breece Hall

The talent between these two running backs shouldn't go unnoticed heading into Sunday night.

A sleeping giant arose last Sunday, as Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season against the Giants with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His received his best two rushing grades from Pro Football Focus in his last two games as well.

"I saw that heart beating. ... He's the heartbeat, he's a Raider," Pierce said of Jacobs postgame. "When you watch Josh run, he runs angry, and he got back to that running style that we saw last year. It was just feed him, just go."

On the other sideline, Jacobs will be in a rushing battle against second-year back Breece Hall. The former Michigan State Spartan has been nothing short of dynamic this year, implementing himself as arguably the most versatile piece of the Jets offense. Through eight games, he has recorded nearly 700 total scrimmage yards, 117 touches and three touchdowns. His explosive playmaking stands out on tape, with nearly 200 rushing yards after contact and three rushes over 40 yards (second in the NFL).

"With Hall, the thing is everybody's at the point of attack," said Graham. "No matter where the play is designed to go, he could go anywhere with the ball."