Game Preview: Silver and Black look to build on momentum as they take on the Jets

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:27 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The bright lights of primetime will be shining in Allegiant Stadium again as the Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) for Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: NBC Mike Tirico Cris Collinsworth
National Radio: Westwood One Ryan Radtke Mike Golic
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Quarterback: Zach Wilson

2023 record: 4-4

Jets Depth Chart

What to know

The Jets are working on a short week after a 27-6 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football that snapped a three-game winning steak. It wasn't a pretty game for New York, with Head Coach Robert Saleh pointing to "self-inflicted wounds" as part of the loss. Those "wounds" included eight penalties and three turnovers. The offense mustered only two field goals on the night.

The Jets defense remained competitive in the game, holding Chargers QB Justin Herbert to a career-low 136 passing yards and sacking him five times, including Jets first-round pick Will McDonald IV's first career sack – split with former Raider Solomon Thomas. Despite the end result, the defense has been stingy as of late – especially in the passing game. The Jets have allowed just 17 completions of at least 20 yards this season, second fewest in the league behind the Raiders (15 such passes).

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Jets, 24-18-2, dating back to 1960. The last time the two teams met was on Dec. 6, 2020, where the Silver and Black narrowly beat the Jets, 31-28.

Stats

Following Week 9, the Raiders rank 30th in the league in total offense (275.6 yards per game), 23rd in passing (199.4 ypg), 31st in rushing (76.1 ypg) and 27th in points (17.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 15th in total defense (330.9 ypg), eighth in passing (192.2 ypg), 31st in rushing (138.7 ypg) and 19th in points allowed (21.4 ppg).

The Jets offense ranks 31st in the league in total offense (272.9 yards per game), 30th in passing (169.5 ypg), 20th in rushing (103.4 ypg) and 30th in points (16.5 ppg). Defensively, the Jets rank ninth in total defense (312.0 ypg), third in passing (174.8 ypg), 30th in rushing (137.3 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (19.5 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs two sacks to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.

Silver and Black and White: Week 9 vs. Giants

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Towels in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 41

Towels in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane's (41) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's (10) jersey in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell's (4) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 41

Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadi
10 / 41

Signage in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadi

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrive to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrive to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) warming up before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 41

A Las Vegas Raiders fan during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with a sign during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders fans with a sign during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and running back Brandon Bolden (34) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and running back Brandon Bolden (34) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly and running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers Jaylon Smith (15) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders turn the page to the New York Giants

The Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium for a two-game home stand that starts with a matchup against the Giants.
news

Game Preview: Raiders set to face another NFC North foe in primetime

On Monday Night Football for the second time this season, the Raiders will look to add another win to their all-time Monday night record of 43-31-1.
news

Game Preview: A trip to Soldier Field awaits the Raiders in Week 7

Following back-to-back home wins, the Silver and Black look to continue their momentum as they go on the road to face the Bears.
news

Game Preview: Silver and Black prep for duel against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

This Sunday's game will mark the third time as a head coach that Josh McDaniels has gone up against his mentor, Bill Belichick.
news

Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders (1-3) take on the Packers (2-2) in a Monday Night Football duel.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

After two losses, the Silver and Black will try to bounce back in the divisional matchup.
news

Game Preview: Primetime home opener vs. Steelers on deck for the Silver and Black

Since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have won two of their three home openers and will look to win a third this Sunday against Pittsburgh.
news

Game Preview: Raiders get ready for second straight road game

The Silver and Black are back on the road this week, facing Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in New York.
news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off the 2023 regular season in Denver

The Silver and Black look to win their seventh straight game against the Broncos.
news

Game Preview: Raiders close out the regular season against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black's season finale sees them take on a familiar foe at home in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Game Preview: Raiders prep for New Year's Day matchup against 49ers

The Silver and Black kick off 2023 with a home contest versus San Francisco.

Latest Content

video

Raider Nation's roots run deep feat. Kenny 'The Jet' Smith, Akbar Gbajabiamila and the cast of 'The Challenge'

Nov 07, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with Kenny "The Jet" Smith, former Raider Akbar Gbajabiamila and the cast of MTV's "The Challenge" on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Silver and Black look to build on momentum as they take on the Jets

Nov 07, 2023

The bright lights of primetime will be shining in Allegiant Stadium again with a Raiders-Jets clash set for Sunday Night Football.
news

Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 9 win

Nov 07, 2023

Although the win must be kept in perspective, the positive vibes from the locker room suggest the Raiders could be on the verge of turning the corner as a competitive squad, writes Brooks.
news

Kenny King recounts Silver and Black memories as he lights Al Davis Memorial Torch

Nov 07, 2023

King described lighting the torch as "a Hall of Fame" moment while admitting to having butterflies as he stood on the Allegiant Stadium mainstage facing the crowd and activating the torch.
audio

Coach Pierce and the Raiders showcased a new energy. Can they keep it going against the Jets?

Nov 07, 2023

JT The Brick, Eddie Paskal and Lincoln Kennedy recap the Raiders' Week 9 win over the New York Giants and look ahead to the Jets on Raiders Roundtable.
gallery

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Giants

Nov 07, 2023

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants.
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

Nov 07, 2023

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'I want to win the line of scrimmage, be physical, get our running back going'

Nov 07, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree discusses the win over the Giants, communication on offense and rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
video

Coach Graham: 'It's all about team defense'

Nov 07, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the Raiders' Week 9 win over the Giants, the depth at linebacker and preparing for the New York Jets offense.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 07, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
audio

Coach Hardegree and Coach Graham Presser - 11.7.23 | Week 10 vs. Jets

Nov 07, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Jets, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree address the media.
video

Silver and Black Productions share professional experience with UNLV students | Be Your Own Boss

Nov 07, 2023

In collaboration with Boss, the Raiders hosted UNLV students to learn about all aspects of sports media during the "Be Your Own Boss Multimedia Summit" at Raiders Headquarters.
View All
Advertising