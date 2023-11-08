Game Preview: Silver and Black look to build on momentum as they take on the Jets

The Jets are working on a short week after a 27-6 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football that snapped a three-game winning steak. It wasn't a pretty game for New York, with Head Coach Robert Saleh pointing to "self-inflicted wounds" as part of the loss. Those "wounds" included eight penalties and three turnovers. The offense mustered only two field goals on the night.

The Jets defense remained competitive in the game, holding Chargers QB Justin Herbert to a career-low 136 passing yards and sacking him five times, including Jets first-round pick Will McDonald IV's first career sack – split with former Raider Solomon Thomas. Despite the end result, the defense has been stingy as of late – especially in the passing game. The Jets have allowed just 17 completions of at least 20 yards this season, second fewest in the league behind the Raiders (15 such passes).