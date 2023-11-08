Game Preview: Silver and Black look to build on momentum as they take on the Jets

The bright lights of primetime will be shining in Allegiant Stadium again as the Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) for Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: NBC
|Mike Tirico
|Cris Collinsworth
|National Radio: Westwood One
|Ryan Radtke
|Mike Golic
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Robert Saleh
Quarterback: Zach Wilson
2023 record: 4-4
What to know
The Jets are working on a short week after a 27-6 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football that snapped a three-game winning steak. It wasn't a pretty game for New York, with Head Coach Robert Saleh pointing to "self-inflicted wounds" as part of the loss. Those "wounds" included eight penalties and three turnovers. The offense mustered only two field goals on the night.
The Jets defense remained competitive in the game, holding Chargers QB Justin Herbert to a career-low 136 passing yards and sacking him five times, including Jets first-round pick Will McDonald IV's first career sack – split with former Raider Solomon Thomas. Despite the end result, the defense has been stingy as of late – especially in the passing game. The Jets have allowed just 17 completions of at least 20 yards this season, second fewest in the league behind the Raiders (15 such passes).
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Jets, 24-18-2, dating back to 1960. The last time the two teams met was on Dec. 6, 2020, where the Silver and Black narrowly beat the Jets, 31-28.
Stats
Following Week 9, the Raiders rank 30th in the league in total offense (275.6 yards per game), 23rd in passing (199.4 ypg), 31st in rushing (76.1 ypg) and 27th in points (17.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 15th in total defense (330.9 ypg), eighth in passing (192.2 ypg), 31st in rushing (138.7 ypg) and 19th in points allowed (21.4 ppg).
The Jets offense ranks 31st in the league in total offense (272.9 yards per game), 30th in passing (169.5 ypg), 20th in rushing (103.4 ypg) and 30th in points (16.5 ppg). Defensively, the Jets rank ninth in total defense (312.0 ypg), third in passing (174.8 ypg), 30th in rushing (137.3 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (19.5 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs two sacks to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 9 victory against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.