Veteran Sam Young re-signs with Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.

Young, a 6-foot-8, 302-pound offensive tackle, re-joins the Silver and Black for his second season with the club and enters his 12th year in the NFL. Young has made stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2019), Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13), after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Over his 11-year career, Young has appeared in 103 contests and made 28 starts.

In his first year with the Raiders in 2020, Young appeared in 11 games and made seven starts, helping pave the way for the eighth-ranked offense in the NFL, while also contributing to an offensive line that ranked 10th in fewest sacks surrendered.

Young is a native of Coral Springs, Fla., and attended Notre Dame from 2006-09, starting in all 50 contests during his time with the program.