Veteran Sam Young re-signs with Raiders

Jun 07, 2021 at 01:20 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
sam-young-release-6721-main

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent T Sam Young, the club announced Monday.

Young, a 6-foot-8, 302-pound offensive tackle, re-joins the Silver and Black for his second season with the club and enters his 12th year in the NFL. Young has made stops with the San Francisco 49ers (2019), Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and Buffalo Bills (2011-13), after originally being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Over his 11-year career, Young has appeared in 103 contests and made 28 starts.

In his first year with the Raiders in 2020, Young appeared in 11 games and made seven starts, helping pave the way for the eighth-ranked offense in the NFL, while also contributing to an offensive line that ranked 10th in fewest sacks surrendered.

Young is a native of Coral Springs, Fla., and attended Notre Dame from 2006-09, starting in all 50 contests during his time with the program.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived G Marquel Harrell.

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 88 players on the Silver and Black's current offseason roster. (Last updated Monday, June 7)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 88

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 88

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
3 / 88

WR Marcell Ateman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Asmar Bilal
4 / 88

LB Asmar Bilal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
TE Nick Bowers
5 / 88

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR John Brown
6 / 88

WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
TE Matt Bushman
7 / 88

TE Matt Bushman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
8 / 88

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
9 / 88

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
10 / 88

TE Derek Carrier

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
11 / 88

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr.
12 / 88

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Shaun Crawford
13 / 88

CB Shaun Crawford

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
14 / 88

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Divine Deablo
15 / 88

DB Divine Deablo

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DT Matt Dickerson
16 / 88

DT Matt Dickerson

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss
17 / 88

WR Keelan Doss

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Rasul Douglas
18 / 88

CB Rasul Douglas

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake
19 / 88

RB Kenyan Drake

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
K Dominik Eberle
20 / 88

K Dominik Eberle

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
21 / 88

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Parker Ehinger
22 / 88

G Parker Ehinger

John Amis/Associated Press
TE Alex Ellis
23 / 88

TE Alex Ellis

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell
24 / 88

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
25 / 88

S Tyree Gillespie

Wade Payne/Associated Press
G Denzelle Good
26 / 88

G Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Gerri Green
27 / 88

DE Gerri Green

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Garrett Groshek
28 / 88

RB Garrett Groshek

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Devery Hamilton
29 / 88

T Devery Hamilton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
30 / 88

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
31 / 88

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs
32 / 88

CB Nate Hobbs

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
G Richie Incognito
33 / 88

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
34 / 88

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
35 / 88

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
36 / 88

C Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
37 / 88

DT Quinton Jefferson

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Johnson
38 / 88

CB Isaiah Johnson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
39 / 88

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith
40 / 88

G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Karl Joseph
41 / 88

S Karl Joseph

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
42 / 88

DE Malcolm Koonce

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
43 / 88

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
44 / 88

CB Nevin Lawson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
45 / 88

OL Alex Leatherwood

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
46 / 88

S Dallin Leavitt

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Cory Littleton
47 / 88

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
48 / 88

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
49 / 88

C Nick Martin

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
LS Liam McCullough
50 / 88

LS Liam McCullough

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
51 / 88

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Trevon Moehrig
52 / 88

S Trevon Moehrig

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau
53 / 88

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB TJ Morrison
54 / 88

CB TJ Morrison

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jimmy Morrissey
55 / 88

C Jimmy Morrissey

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
LB Nicholas Morrow
56 / 88

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
57 / 88

CB Trayvon Mullen

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
58 / 88

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
59 / 88

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
60 / 88

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Keisean Nixon
61 / 88

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Patrick Omameh
62 / 88

G/T Patrick Omameh

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB James Onwualu
63 / 88

LB James Onwualu

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
64 / 88

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
65 / 88

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Darius Philon
66 / 88

DT Darius Philon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
WR Trey Quinn
67 / 88

WR Trey Quinn

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
RB Trey Ragas
68 / 88

RB Trey Ragas

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
69 / 88

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
70 / 88

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Max Richardson
71 / 88

LB Max Richardson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick
72 / 88

RB Theo Riddick

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
73 / 88

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
74 / 88

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Caleb Scott
75 / 88

WR Caleb Scott

Caean Couto/Associated Press
DT Niles Scott
76 / 88

DT Niles Scott

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
77 / 88

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
78 / 88

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Kemah Siverand
79 / 88

S Kemah Siverand

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
80 / 88

WR Willie Snead IV

Nick Wass/Associated Press
DT Darius Stills
81 / 88

DT Darius Stills

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dillon Stoner
82 / 88

WR Dillon Stoner

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
83 / 88

S Roderic Teamer

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DT Solomon Thomas
84 / 88

DT Solomon Thomas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR DJ Turner
85 / 88

WR DJ Turner

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Kendal Vickers
86 / 88

DL Kendal Vickers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
87 / 88

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
88 / 88

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
