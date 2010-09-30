Visit Raiderville This Sunday

"Raiderville is a fantastic tailgating experience that introduces the Raider Nation to some outstanding brands in the market," Robert Kinnard, Raiders Marketing, said. "Raiderville will be open throughout the regular season at every Raiders home game."

Fans who visit Raiderville can also watch early NFL games on two giant nine-foot LED screens, and meet and obtain autographs from Raider Legends and Raiderettes, Football's Fabulous Females. Raiderville will also have its own exclusive list of tasty foods—tri-tip sandwiches, pretzels, kettle corn, cotton candy, and much more.

An exciting new addition to Raiderville in 2010 will be a Family Zone, where youngsters will have the opportunity to participate in arts and crafts, play video games, and participate in inflatable attractions and obstacle courses.