Walter McFadden to Oakland in 5th

**

WALTER MC FADDEN

Cornerback

Auburn University Tigers

5:10.3-181

Pompano Beach, Florida

Ely High School

OVERVIEW **

The fifth-year graduate emerged as one of the elite SEC interceptors since earning a starting job as a junior. Three of his nine interceptions went for touchdowns, including a school record 100-yarder vs. Northwestern in the 2010 Outback Bowl.

He is one of just three Auburn players to ever amass at least 250 yards in returns via interceptions. His 154 return yards as a senior was two yards short of the Tigers' season record of 156 yards by David Langner in 1972.

At Ely High School, McFadden earned Florida Sports Writers Association first-team All-State honors. He added Rivals.com Florida Top 100 and Prep Star All-Region honors as a senior and was rated one of the nation's top 50 cornerbacks by Scout.com.

Selected to participate in the Dade-Broward All Star Game, McFadden received *Miami Herald *All-Broward Defensive Football Team honorable mention after compiling 67 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, adding two touchdowns on kick returns. He notched four INTs as a junior, as he led his team to a 10-3 record and to the fourth round of the playoffs.

McFadden red-shirted in 2005 and saw minimal playing time the following year, making two solo tackles in 11 games during the 2006 campaign.

The sophomore backed up Jerraud Powers at left cornerback in 2007. He posted 10 tackles with a stop behind the line of scrimmage. He also broke up two passes and returned his first career interception 93 yards for a touchdown in the Tennessee Tech clash. His 93-yarder became the fourth-longest interception return in school history.

McFadden had a great fall camp in 2008, taking over left cornerback duties. He broke up eight passes and intercepted two others in 12 games. He was also in on 29 tackles (17 solos) with 1.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

The fifth-year senior earned All-SEC honors and was a member of the SEC's Good Works Team in 2009. He finished third in the league and 11th in the nation with six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He deflected 10 passes and made 46 tackles (36 solos), including 4.5 stops for loss. **

CAREER NOTES **

Played in 49 games at Auburn, starting his final 25 contests at left cornerback…Recorded 87 tackles (60 solos) with seven stops for losses of 26 yards…Deflected 20 passes and intercepted nine others for 265 yards in returns, including three touchdowns…His 265 yards gained on interception returns rank third in school history behind David Langner (287 yards, 1971-73) and Brian Robinson (271, 1992-94)…His 154 return yards in 2009 were two shy of the Auburn season record of 156 yards by Langner in 1972…100-yard interception return vs. Northwestern in the 2010 Outback Bowl tied the

SEC record and broke the previous school mark of 98 yards by John Liptak vs. Georgia in 1947…His 93-yard return vs. Tennessee Tech in 2007 is the fourth-longest runback in school annals (Calvin Jackson had a 96-yard return vs. Florida in 1993)…Holds the school career-record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns…Only Jackie Walker of Tennessee (five, 1969-71) had more interception returns for touchdowns in SEC annals…McFadden's average return of 29.44 yards per interception rank second on the conference career-record chart, topped by Eric Berry of Tennessee (35.29-yard average, 2007-09)…His six interceptions in 2009 rank tied for fifth on the school season-record list and were the most by a Tigers defender since Brian Robinson had eight thefts in 1994. **

2009 SEASON **

All-SEC first-team selection, adding All-American honorable mention from The NFL Draft Report…All-SEC second-team choice by the league's coaches and the Associated Press…Member of the SEC's Good Works Team…Named the league's Defensive Player of the Week vs. Mississippi…Started all 13 games at left cornerback, ranking third in the conference and tied for 11th in the nation with six interceptions for 154 yards in returns…His six INTs tied for second and his 154 return yards rank second on the school's season-record charts…His 100-yard interception return vs. Northwestern set the Auburn record…Recorded 12 third-down stops, including ten vs. the pass and also made one fourth-down hit vs. the aerial game…Opponents completed 33-of-69 passes targeted into his area (47.83 percent) for 262 yards, no touchdowns and 18 first downs, averaging 7.94 yards per reception and 3.8 yards per attempt. **

2008 SEASON **

Took over left cornerback duties, starting all 12 games…Recorded 29 tackles (17 solos) with 1.5 stops for minus 7 yards and a pressure…Broke up eight passes and intercepted two others for 18 yards in returns, as part of a secondary that ranked 19th in the nation in pass defense (178.83 ypg)…Also made two solo tackles on the kick coverage squad. **

2007 SEASON **

Appeared in thirteen games behind Powers at left cornerback, collecting 10 tackles (5 solos)…Had a stop for a 4-yard loss vs. Clemson, adding four tackles with a pass break-up in the Chick-fil-A Bowl…His 93-yard interception return vs. Tennessee Tech was the fourth-longest in school history and was the longest by a Tiger since Calvin Jackson's 96-yard return vs. Florida in 1993. **

2006 SEASON **

Played in 11 games, recording a solo tackle in each of the Buffalo and Mississippi State contests...Also saw action vs. Washington State, LSU, South Carolina, Tulane, Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Alabama. **

2005 SEASON **

Red-shirted as a freshman.

**HIGH SCHOOL

**

Attended Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.) High School, playing football for head coach Willie Snead...Earned Florida Sports Writers Association first-team All-State honors…Added Rivals.com Florida Top 100 and Prep Star All-Region honors as a senior and was rated one of the nation's top 50 cornerbacks by Scout.com…Selected to participate in the Dade-Broward All Star Game…Received Miami Herald All-Broward Defensive Football Team honorable mention…Recorded 67 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, adding two touchdowns on kick returns…Made four interceptions as a junior, as he led his team to a 10-3 record and to the fourth round of the playoffs. **

