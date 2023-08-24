How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders finish out the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium
Saturday, August 26
5:00 p.m PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX5 (Las Vegas)
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Matt Millen
|Color Analyst:
|Rich Gannon
Out-of-Market TV Affiliates:
LOS ANGELES: KTLA 5
BAY AREA: KRON 4
SALT LAKE CITY: ABC 4
HAWAII: KHON 2
BAKERSFIELD: KGET 17
RENO: KNSN 21
ANCHORAGE, AK: KYUR, NYUR, KTBY
FAIRBANKS, AK: KATN, NATN, OATN
JUNEAU, AK: KJUD, NJUD, OJUD
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Analyst:
|JT the Brick
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Analyst:
|Eric Allen
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Ernesto Amador
Watch on Mobile
Watch the game for free via the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) or on Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link).
The stream is available in-market only. Please check your local TV listings for availability and make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.
Raiders Pregame Live on FOX5 (Las Vegas)
Before kickoff, watch coverage on the team's current matchup with last-minute news, transactions and analysis of the Silver and Black and their opponent.
Pregame Radio Broadcast
Raiders gameday broadcasts on Raider Nation Radio 920AM include the popular "Raiders Opening Drive" pregame show, beginning two hours prior to the game.
Postgame Coverage
Following the postgame wrap-up, coverage will continue on Raider Nation Radio 920AM with a 90-minute local postgame show, "Raiders Extra Point."
Catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
