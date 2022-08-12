Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers in the performance of our National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders 2022 home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium. No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself - Wayne Newton.

Wayne has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone. Renowned as "Mr. Las Vegas" for good reason, he is one of only two people to receive the city's own Medal of Honor. Wayne Newton remains loyal, ever-present and ready to lend his personal support to the city he helped make famous. Wayne Newton: Legend. Icon. Raiders fan.

The Academy Singers are the premier chamber choir from the 12-time Grammy Award-winning Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. This ensemble consists of 43 of the most talented singers on campus. As the voice of LVA, The Academy Singers have performed nationally and internationally including with Hugh Jackman, Barry Manilow, Foreigner, for Star Wars in concert, the Boston Brass, Andre Rieu, with the stars of the Broadway show Memphis, Producer Kenny Ortega and on the nationally televised 2022 NFL Draft. They are a talented, driven and focused group of students with a true passion for singing. Although they come from many different backgrounds, their goal is the same – to share their love of music.