'We're confident that the results will come': Dave Ziegler's assessment of the season at the midpoint, plus improvements in the locker room

After a successful offseason acquiring talent and promising draft picks, many people wouldn't expect that Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 nearing the midway point of the season.

But General Manager Dave Ziegler, who's leading the operation for the Silver and Black for the first time this season, noted that while frustrations can be justified, he's not pressing the panic button.

"We're 2-5. As a fan of the team, your expectations are high every year," Ziegler said while addressing the media Wednesday morning in Sarasota, Florida. "When you start the year, you want your team to get off to a fast start. You want your team to compete in the playoffs. You want your team to win the Super Bowl. And so, the frustration from the fan base is totally warranted, and I can appreciate their passion. And for me and for Josh [McDaniels] and for the organization, there's nothing more than we want than to win football games and to see this fan base get what they deserve, which is a consistent winner. The frustration is warranted.