Game Preview: Raiders wrap up road trip with clash against Jaguars

What to watch for

The Jaguars are looking to end a five-game losing streak when the Raiders come to town. Under new Head Coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville came out to a hot start to the season that included two dominant wins: 24-0 over the Colts in Week 2 and 38-10 over the Chargers in Week 3. Five consecutive losses have bogged the team down, including a close four-point loss to the Broncos in London last Sunday. They've held a lead in all six of their losses, with four of those leads lost in the fourth quarter. It is sure to be a challenge on the gridiron as both the Jaguars and Raiders look to rebound after losses.

The Silver and Black offense will have to contend with a stingy defense that ranks 10th in the league in points allowed (19.8 points per game) and has two young defensive standouts in Pro Bowler Josh Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.