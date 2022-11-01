Game Preview: Raiders wrap up road trip with clash against Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) finish out their East Coast road trip with a Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).
Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT from TIAA Bank Field.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Andrew Catalon
|James Lofton
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Jaguars are looking to end a five-game losing streak when the Raiders come to town. Under new Head Coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville came out to a hot start to the season that included two dominant wins: 24-0 over the Colts in Week 2 and 38-10 over the Chargers in Week 3. Five consecutive losses have bogged the team down, including a close four-point loss to the Broncos in London last Sunday. They've held a lead in all six of their losses, with four of those leads lost in the fourth quarter. It is sure to be a challenge on the gridiron as both the Jaguars and Raiders look to rebound after losses.
The Silver and Black offense will have to contend with a stingy defense that ranks 10th in the league in points allowed (19.8 points per game) and has two young defensive standouts in Pro Bowler Josh Allen and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.
"We got to play with them in the preseason, which is beneficial. So, the guys have studied them a little bit, but I think it starts in the film room today," offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said Tuesday. "The guys are hard at work kind of studying their habits, looking at their tendencies in terms of pass rushes – how they play the run, what fronts they play. We're getting a head start on that. That's a challenge for the offensive line."
Matchup history
The Jaguars lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 5-4, since their first matchup in 1966. The two teams met earlier this year in the preseason Hall of Fame Game, where the Raiders won 27-11 in Canton. Their last regular season matchup came on Dec. 15, 2019, with the visiting Jaguars taking home a 20-16 win.
Current stats
Following Week 8, the Raiders offense ranks 16th in the league in total offense (340.9 yards per game), 17th in passing (225.3 ypg), 18th in rushing (115.6 ypg) and tied for 12th in points (23.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 25th in total defense (366.7 ypg), 25th in passing (258.1 ypg), 10th in rushing (108.6 ypg) and tied for 25th in points allowed (TK ppg).
The Jaguars rank ninth in total offense (363.0 ypg), 21st in passing (218.9 ypg), seventh in rushing (144.1 ypg) and 20th in points (21.5 ppg). Defensively, the Jaguars rank 18th in total defense (346.3 ypg), 22nd in passing (237.1 ypg), 12th in rushing (109.1 ypg) and 10th in points allowed (19.8 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs seven touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 77 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- QB Derek Carr needs 151 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 9.0 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 10 rushing yards to move into seventh-most rushing yards in franchise history, passing Pete Banaszak (3,720).
- Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to move into a tie for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs.
- TE Darren Waller needs 39 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).
Notable connections
- Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole played four seasons for the Jaguars from 2017-2020.
- Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash began his NFL coaching career with the Jaguars as their defensive backs/safeties coach in 2021.
- Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu served in the same position for Jacksonville from 2005-09.
- Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones played for the Raiders from 2019-21.
- Jaguars defensive end Arden Key was selected by the Raiders 87th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent three years with the team.
- Jaguars safety Tyree Gillespie was the Raiders' fourth-round selection (143rd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft and played one season with the team.
- Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner served in the same position for the Raiders in 2019.
