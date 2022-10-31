Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels, the Raiders looking to turn things around in the Sunshine State

Oct 31, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders suffered a devastating loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, shutout in The Big Easy 24-0 and falling to a 2-5 record for the season.

Josh McDaniels and his squad are staying on the East Coast as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, practicing at IMG Academy in Sarasota, Florida, for the week. This will give the team a chance to fully adjust to the humidity and time zone change, as well as build chemistry as a whole going into a pivotal game.

Read through for more quotes from Coach McDaniels' Monday morning media availability.

On looking ahead at the rest of the season:

"I believe we haven't reached our best football yet and it's going to take work and progress and improvement in order to do that. But, again, at this point in time nobody's really qualified for anything, and nobody's been eliminated. And that's common. I think there's 12 or 13 teams right now that have a winning record and there is so many games and so much football left to be played, and there's a lot of things that we need to do better. We need to coach and play better to earn better results. Consistency is going to be what we're going to try to push for. If we can do that and start playing our best football here and start stringing together some wins, you look up at the end of the year and a lot of things can happen."

On the status on Darren Waller's health:

"I have no updates about today. I know they were over there working out at IMG today. Like I said, he practiced last week some in a limited capacity. We're trying to make a smart decision. Those things can be a little tricky. We have a handful of guys that are dealing with soft tissue issues. If you push them back too early, we've all seen what can happen, and then all of a sudden, you're missing another month. So, we just err on the side of caution as best we can and try to make sure that the players are healthy and ready for the load that we would like them to play in the game."

On the climate of the locker room:

"I think the best thing we can all do is, one, be truthful and honest with one another. Treat one another the way we've treated them all year. We have a really high character locker room; we have a bunch of great people in there that work really hard at their job. I fully trust and believe in them. Again, yes, as disappointing as yesterday was, we've had some signs of progress here and really just try to stay consistent as much as we can here. We learn from the things we don't do well and hopefully we can improve and get better."

On the defense:

"When we do the right things and we're all connected, that's how defense works. And another team is always going to try to make that difficult on you. So, a good team defense, there's no shortcuts to it. Whether it's run defense, pass defense, pass rush, pass coverage, third down, red zone, turnovers – there's things that we can do better."

On watching and evaluating film from Sunday's game:

"I've been a part of a few of these before in my lifetime and they're never fun to go through. I think the reality is you have to pull out the things you need to learn from this tape that will make us better and hopefully help us improve, and then you got to move forward. I mean, if you sit here and dwell on it all night tonight, all day tomorrow, that isn't the way to go. The way to go is, let's learn from it, let's be honest with one another, let's be open to the positive corrections we can make. And then, let's bury the tape and move on to next week and start getting ourselves and our minds ready to go for a good practice on Wednesday. I think that's the best way to do it."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Saints | Week 8

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

