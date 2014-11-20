We Win

Nov 20, 2014 at 12:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

The Raiders won the opening kickoff and elected to defer their choice until the start of the second half. RB Knile Davis couldn't handle K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff and took the touchback. Kansas City started at the 20 with Alex Smith at quarterback. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three and out and P Dustin Colquitt came on to punt. His 69-yard punt was downed at the Raiders 15.

The Raiders managed one first down on their opening drive before the Chiefs forced a Marquette King punt. King's 50-yard punt bounced out of bounds at the KC 18. The Chiefs went three and out and Colquitt came on to punt. LB Joe Mays downed Colquitt's 37-yard punt at the Oakland 40.

RB Latavius Murray capped the 60-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 6:33 left in the 1st quarter.

Safety Larry Asante dropped Davis at the Kansas City 14 on the ensuing kickoff return. The Chiefs picked up a couple of first downs before the Raiders forced a Colquitt punt. WR Denarius Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 18.

The Chiefs forced a three and out and King came on to punt. WR De'Anthony Thomas returned King's 150th career punt to the Kansas City 33. The Chiefs drove into Raiders territory before the Silver and Black drove them back into KC territory and Colquitt came on to punt. Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 10.

Murray took a hand off from QB Derek Carr and zoomed down the field for a 90-yard touchdown run that electrified the O.Co Coliseum crowd. The PAT was good and the Raiders took a 14-0 lead with 12:28 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders defense again allowed a couple of first downs before forcing a punt. Moore muffed the Colquitt punt and the Chiefs recovered at the Oakland 11. The Raiders defense held the Chiefs to a field goal attempt. K Cairo Santos' 24-yard attempt put the Chiefs on the board and cut the Raiders lead to 14-3 with 7:19 left in the 2nd quarter.

Murray's return was wiped out by a penalty and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders moved out to the 39 before the drive stalled. Thomas was tracked down and dropped at the 5 on the punt return. The Chiefs went three and out and FS Charles Woodson dropped back deep to return the punt. Woodson returned the punt but a running into the kicker penalty gave the Chiefs a first down.

The Raiders took the lead into the locker room at halftime.

Murray did not return because of a concussion and the teams traded punts to start the second half. The Raiders increased it to a 17-3 lead with a 40-yard Janikowski field goal and the Chiefs cut that Raiders lead to 17-10 with a Smith to TE Anthony Fasano TD pass with 1:52 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Chiefs tied the game with a 30-yard catch and run by RB Jamaal Charles with 12:15 left in the 4th quarter. They took the lead with a 25-yard field goal that put them up 20-17 with 9:07 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders went 80 yards in 17 plays to take the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Carr to WR James Jones. The extra point put the Raiders up 24-20 with 1:42 to go.

The Raiders held on for their first victory of the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising