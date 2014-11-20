The Raiders won the opening kickoff and elected to defer their choice until the start of the second half. RB Knile Davis couldn't handle K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff and took the touchback. Kansas City started at the 20 with Alex Smith at quarterback. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three and out and P Dustin Colquitt came on to punt. His 69-yard punt was downed at the Raiders 15.

The Raiders managed one first down on their opening drive before the Chiefs forced a Marquette King punt. King's 50-yard punt bounced out of bounds at the KC 18. The Chiefs went three and out and Colquitt came on to punt. LB Joe Mays downed Colquitt's 37-yard punt at the Oakland 40.

RB Latavius Murray capped the 60-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 6:33 left in the 1st quarter.

Safety Larry Asante dropped Davis at the Kansas City 14 on the ensuing kickoff return. The Chiefs picked up a couple of first downs before the Raiders forced a Colquitt punt. WR Denarius Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 18.

The Chiefs forced a three and out and King came on to punt. WR De'Anthony Thomas returned King's 150th career punt to the Kansas City 33. The Chiefs drove into Raiders territory before the Silver and Black drove them back into KC territory and Colquitt came on to punt. Moore called for and made a fair catch at the Oakland 10.

Murray took a hand off from QB Derek Carr and zoomed down the field for a 90-yard touchdown run that electrified the O.Co Coliseum crowd. The PAT was good and the Raiders took a 14-0 lead with 12:28 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Raiders defense again allowed a couple of first downs before forcing a punt. Moore muffed the Colquitt punt and the Chiefs recovered at the Oakland 11. The Raiders defense held the Chiefs to a field goal attempt. K Cairo Santos' 24-yard attempt put the Chiefs on the board and cut the Raiders lead to 14-3 with 7:19 left in the 2nd quarter.

Murray's return was wiped out by a penalty and the Raiders started at the 20. The Raiders moved out to the 39 before the drive stalled. Thomas was tracked down and dropped at the 5 on the punt return. The Chiefs went three and out and FS Charles Woodson dropped back deep to return the punt. Woodson returned the punt but a running into the kicker penalty gave the Chiefs a first down.

The Raiders took the lead into the locker room at halftime.

Murray did not return because of a concussion and the teams traded punts to start the second half. The Raiders increased it to a 17-3 lead with a 40-yard Janikowski field goal and the Chiefs cut that Raiders lead to 17-10 with a Smith to TE Anthony Fasano TD pass with 1:52 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Chiefs tied the game with a 30-yard catch and run by RB Jamaal Charles with 12:15 left in the 4th quarter. They took the lead with a 25-yard field goal that put them up 20-17 with 9:07 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders went 80 yards in 17 plays to take the lead on a 9-yard TD pass from Carr to WR James Jones. The extra point put the Raiders up 24-20 with 1:42 to go.