What did rookie Aidan O'Connell learn in his first NFL start?

"If you go into a regular season game and a rookie has no opportunity to practice at all, it's a different conversation," Josh McDaniels said of going with O'Connell, who was inactive the first three games this year. "You put them in there and have no repetitions during the week, it could be a little tough which is why we went with Brian in that [backup] role. ... This week was different. [Aidan] had an opportunity to take reps every day and had an opportunity to go out there and do some of the things we were going to do in the gameplan. And because of that we just felt like, 'Keep Brian in the role that he's in and go ahead and give Aidan a shot.'"