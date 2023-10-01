Halftime Report: Raiders fall behind early against the Chargers 

Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell makes his NFL debut
With the uncertainty of who would start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell got the nod and made his NFL debut. After eight plays and 64 yards on the Raiders' second drive, a QB sneak from O'Connell put the Silver and Black on the board.
His touchdown is the first quarterback rushing touchdown of the season and marks him as the first Raiders quarterback all-time to score a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. O'Connell has gone 5-of-8 for 58 yards at the half. The Raiders trail the Chargers, 24-7.
Raiders struggle to contain the Chargers offense
The Silver and Black defense struggled to manage the Chargers offense throughout the half. The Chargers compiled 220 total yards of offense. Of those 220 yards, 126 came from the run game as they averaged 5.7 yards per carry. So far, Los Angeles has totaled 13 first downs and went 4-of-8 on third down conversions.
Big play from Maxx Crosby
Maxx Crosby tallied his third sack of the season when he wrapped up Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for a loss of eight to force a third-and-15 on the Raiders 15-yard line. Thanks to the Crosby sack and Bilal Nichols breaking up a third down pass, the Raiders forced Los Angeles to settle for a field goal on that drive.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.