Quick Snap: Aidan O'Connell makes NFL debut, but Raiders fall to Chargers in Week 4

Josh Jacobs started rolling in the fourth quarter and scored his first touchdown of the season. In addition to his 58 rushing yards, his eight receptions are the second most in a single game in his career, accumulating a team-high 81 receiving yards.

While the Raiders defense kept the Chargers from reaching the end zone for the entire second half, the team wasn't able to execute a comeback.

With control of the ball in the final three minutes, the Raiders looked as though they were about to tie it up on a first-and-three from the Chargers 3-yard line, but an interception by Asante Samuel Jr. ended hopes of a comeback.

Penalties again hindered the Silver and Black, as they were flagged for nine penalties that totaled 80 yards.