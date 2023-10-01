Quick Snap: Aidan O'Connell makes NFL debut, but Raiders fall to Chargers in Week 4

A less than ideal start resulted in a less than ideal end for the Raiders as lost to the Chargers, 24-17, in Los Angeles.
After a 51-yard run by Chargers' Derius Davis broke the game open, the Chargers got on the board first with a Justin Herbert rushing touchdown.
The Silver and Black couldn't muster any offense on their first drive, going three-and-out. However, O'Connell looked to be settling in on the second drive. The rookie, making his NFL debut, marched the team down the field on an eight-play, 64-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown he punched in himself from the 1-yard line.
The game just didn't go the Raiders' way after that. The Chargers reeled off 17 unanswered points to end the half – 14 of those points gained off of turnovers. Los Angeles dominated largely on the ground, with 155 rushing yards accounting for their 305 total yards of offense.
With Chargers OLB Joey Bosa sidelined with both hamstring and toe injuries, Khalil Mack turned up the heat against the Raiders offensive line. He was a major thorn in the unit's side all day as he accumulated six sacks on O'Connell.
The Raiders did notch their first takeaway of the season with a Tre'von Moehrig interception – the second of his career and first since his rookie season in 2021 – but the offense was unable to add any points on the board off it.
Josh Jacobs started rolling in the fourth quarter and scored his first touchdown of the season. In addition to his 58 rushing yards, his eight receptions are the second most in a single game in his career, accumulating a team-high 81 receiving yards.
While the Raiders defense kept the Chargers from reaching the end zone for the entire second half, the team wasn't able to execute a comeback.
With control of the ball in the final three minutes, the Raiders looked as though they were about to tie it up on a first-and-three from the Chargers 3-yard line, but an interception by Asante Samuel Jr. ended hopes of a comeback.
Penalties again hindered the Silver and Black, as they were flagged for nine penalties that totaled 80 yards.
They'll look to clean up those penalties and mistakes ahead of Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.