Quick Snap: Aidan O'Connell makes NFL debut, but Raiders fall to Chargers in Week 4

Oct 01, 2023 at 04:09 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

A less than ideal start resulted in a less than ideal end for the Raiders as lost to the Chargers, 24-17, in Los Angeles.

After a 51-yard run by Chargers' Derius Davis broke the game open, the Chargers got on the board first with a Justin Herbert rushing touchdown.

The Silver and Black couldn't muster any offense on their first drive, going three-and-out. However, O'Connell looked to be settling in on the second drive. The rookie, making his NFL debut, marched the team down the field on an eight-play, 64-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown he punched in himself from the 1-yard line.

The game just didn't go the Raiders' way after that. The Chargers reeled off 17 unanswered points to end the half – 14 of those points gained off of turnovers. Los Angeles dominated largely on the ground, with 155 rushing yards accounting for their 305 total yards of offense.

With Chargers OLB Joey Bosa sidelined with both hamstring and toe injuries, Khalil Mack turned up the heat against the Raiders offensive line. He was a major thorn in the unit's side all day as he accumulated six sacks on O'Connell.

The Raiders did notch their first takeaway of the season with a Tre'von Moehrig interception – the second of his career and first since his rookie season in 2021 – but the offense was unable to add any points on the board off it.

Josh Jacobs started rolling in the fourth quarter and scored his first touchdown of the season. In addition to his 58 rushing yards, his eight receptions are the second most in a single game in his career, accumulating a team-high 81 receiving yards.

While the Raiders defense kept the Chargers from reaching the end zone for the entire second half, the team wasn't able to execute a comeback.

With control of the ball in the final three minutes, the Raiders looked as though they were about to tie it up on a first-and-three from the Chargers 3-yard line, but an interception by Asante Samuel Jr. ended hopes of a comeback.

Penalties again hindered the Silver and Black, as they were flagged for nine penalties that totaled 80 yards.

They'll look to clean up those penalties and mistakes ahead of Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
2 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
3 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
4 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
5 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
6 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
7 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
8 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
9 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
11 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
13 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
15 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
17 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
19 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
21 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
23 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
25 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
27 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
29 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
31 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
33 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
35 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
37 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
39 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
41 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
43 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
45 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
47 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
49 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
51 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
53 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
55 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
57 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
59 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
60 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
61 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
63 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
65 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
67 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 22-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
69 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
71 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
73 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
75 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
77 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
78 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
79 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
80 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
81 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
83 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
85 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
87 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
89 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
91 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
93 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
95 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
97 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
99 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
101 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
103 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
104 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
