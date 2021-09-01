What's the scoop on Denzel Perryman?

Another Gus Bradley guy

Perryman has had his best days in the NFL under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The two were together at the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons, where Perryman thrived once Bradley was brought into the organization in 2017. In Perryman's four seasons under Bradley, he had over 200 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions. Perryman also had an 83.3 PFF Grade last season, the best of his career. The only thing that hampered Perryman in his time in LA was injuries, as he's missed at least two games a season every year of his NFL career.

Bradley was not extremely concerned about that though when he was asked about Perryman last week. He believes when Perryman is healthy, he's one of the best linebackers the league has to offer.

"Denzel, we have a lot of history with him just from our time back with the Chargers," Bradley said last Thursday. "He's a very good leader, very good pro. He brings some explosiveness to us. He's got very good instincts; he understands the package and what is asked of him. So, we just need to create some more depth there because of some of the situations we've been in.