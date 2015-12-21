What They Are Saying: Twitter Reactions To Charles Woodson's Retirement Announcement

Today, Charles Woodson surprised the football world by announcing that he will retire following the 2015 NFL season. While it's really not shocking that he would hang the cleats up at some point in the near future, it certainly is hard to imagine the league without Woodson on the field on Sundays given his impact on the game the past 18 seasons.
Naturally, many prominent figures weighed in on Charles Woodson and his career following the announcement – No. 24 is one of the most respected players in the game. Here are just a few of the many kind words sent Woodson's way on social media: