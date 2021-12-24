What They're Saying: Broncos discuss preparing to face 'super slot' Hunter Renfrow

On the Raiders offense:
"They have a balanced offensive attack and anytime you're balanced, that makes it harder to defend." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
"[Carr] has great weapons and they have a great run game with [Josh] Jacobs." – Broncos safety Justin Simmons
On wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:
"Renfrow's a super slot. He's really tough to cover and really quick. He's a favorite of Carr's. They have good chemistry together." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
"He's a guy who's a Swiss Army knife for them. They plug him and put him anywhere. Whether it's against a DB, or a linebacker, he finds ways to get open in man and in zone." – Broncos safety Justin Simmons
On quarterback Derek Carr:
"I've always been impressed with him. I think he's a top-notch quarterback. He's really a great passer. He's got big arm strength yet throws a very catchable ball. He's very accurate. He's got really good command of their offense." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
On the Raiders defense:
"Their four-man rush is really good. They've got some elite pass rushers on their defense. I think the biggest thing on this defense is they're a bend, don't break kind of team. They've not going to let you take these deep shots." – Broncos quarterback Drew Lock
"They like to stay pretty sound and pretty basic, and they're good at it. That's their M.O." – Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio
"They generate pressure with just four guys, which helps them coverage-wise. They don't have to be super heroic in some of the things that some teams will try to do with their coverage because they're really good up front." – Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur
On punter AJ Cole:
"He's a stud. … AJ's kicking the ball out to the edges and he's kicking it really, really far. Doing a great job of kicking out to their gunners. He's also a fake threat. They ran two fakes, they ran dives, but what we can't forget about is he can throw the ball also. I think he's really, really progressed this past season." – Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon