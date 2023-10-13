What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

Oct 13, 2023
The Raiders are set for a matchup with the New England Patriots this Sunday. Take a look at what the Patriots' players and coaches had to say about the Week 6 matchup.

On Raiders defense:

"Defensively, they're strong against the run, haven't given up very many big plays. They got the turnovers last week against Green Bay, and that was a big difference for them. Obviously, ball security will be a high priority for us. It always is, but needs to be this week as well. [Maxx] Crosby caused a lot of those problems, but they have, obviously, [Robert] Spillane, [Marcus] Peters, other guys back there are ball-hawking, too." - Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

On WR Jakobi Meyers:

"Jakobi is awesome. I just remember when I first came in, everyone talking about him and finally got a chance to work with him and he was great. He did a lot of things really well. He still keeps in contact with me and all that stuff. I definitely have a lot of love for him, and he's the man. A great guy off the field, but really just looking forward to seeing him play. He's done a great job on film." - Patriots QB Mac Jones

"It's going to be good to see him out there. He's a good player for them. He was a good player when he was here. It's going to be an exciting matchup." - Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

"Definitely a big hug, tell him what's up after the game. I'll definitely greet him during the game. If I see him, I'll definitely give him a full on tackle hug." - Patriots DL Deatrich Wise Jr.

"He goes hard. I would say Jakobi is a guy, he goes hard every play. You really can't tell if he's running a route or if he's about to block you. So you've just got to be on it with him." - Patriots CB J.C Jackson

On WR Davante Adams:

"Offensively, Adams is certainly a Hall of Fame receiver. He's ready for it. This guy's had tremendous production – touchdowns, receiving yards, catches, you name it." - Patriots Head Coach Belichick

"Where do you want to start? From the line of scrimmage, to contested catches, getting open, creating separation, he's just one of those wide receivers that can pretty much do it all." - Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

"He's one of their top receivers. He's a great player and it's going to be a good challenge for our secondary." - Patriots CB J.C Jackson

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"Jacobs, 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year, leads the league in receiving this year with running backs. He's had a little more production in the passing game this year than in the running game, but he's been very productive. Hard guy to handle." - Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

On QB Jimmy Garoppolo:

"Jimmy is a good quarterback. He's got a good record. He can do everything you want a quarterback to do. He's athletic, good arm, can make all the throws and has won a lot of games. ... We saw Jimmy every day. We saw the talent and the ability to be a starting quarterback. That's what he was drafted for and that's what he is. He's had a good career and I'm happy for him." - Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"A very, very disruptive guy. Causes a lot of problems in the running game and the passing game, led the league in TFLs last year. Just a very disruptive guy." - Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

"I think it all starts with 98. He's a great player, one of the best pass rushers in the league. Not only pass rusher but versus the run too. It all starts there. We've got to try to find a way to neutralize him." - Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliot

On Raiders special teams:

"The two specialists are really outstanding. [Daniel] Carlson, maybe behind [Justin] Tucker, but that's about it. This guy's a tremendous kicker and [AJ] Cole, a tremendous punter. Two specialists that are as good as anybody we'll see." - Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Packers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle John Jenkins (95), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddles during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

The Raiderettes perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives into the end zone after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
