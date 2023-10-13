What They're Saying: 'Ball security will be a high priority' for Patriots as they prepare for a dynamic Raiders defense 

On WR Jakobi Meyers:

"Jakobi is awesome. I just remember when I first came in, everyone talking about him and finally got a chance to work with him and he was great. He did a lot of things really well. He still keeps in contact with me and all that stuff. I definitely have a lot of love for him, and he's the man. A great guy off the field, but really just looking forward to seeing him play. He's done a great job on film." - Patriots QB Mac Jones

"It's going to be good to see him out there. He's a good player for them. He was a good player when he was here. It's going to be an exciting matchup." - Patriots CB Jonathan Jones

"Definitely a big hug, tell him what's up after the game. I'll definitely greet him during the game. If I see him, I'll definitely give him a full on tackle hug." - Patriots DL Deatrich Wise Jr.