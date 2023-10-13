Pick Six: Another 'chess match' in Allegiant Stadium between Josh McDaniels, Patriots

2. "He's seen everything"

Along with McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo has a history with the Patriots. The team drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Eastern Illinois. He spent his first three seasons in the league backing up Tom Brady, winning two Super Bowls in the process.

He's one of six quarterbacks that have started a game for Belichick and then started a game against Belichick later in their career. He'll also become the first such quarterback to face Belichick with multiple teams. Garoppolo faced Belichick with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, throwing for 277 yards and completing 80 percent of his passes in a 33-6 victory.

"I think it'd be pretty hard to surprise Coach [Belichick], he's been in this league for a while," Garoppolo said Wednesday. "Obviously, one of the best ever do it. He's seen just about everything. So, we'll do what we do. I'm sure we'll have a couple of wrinkles here and there. I'm sure they will too. But yeah, that's kind of the chess match when you play against a former coach, I've learned. It's fun though, man. You've got to embrace it and make the best of it."