What to Look for from the Raiders in 2015

• The Raiders earning a victory in Week 1 victory for the first time since 2011, when Hue Jackson, currently the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, was head coach.

• The Raiders extending their three-game home winning streak, the team's longest since a three-game streak in 2010. The last time the Raiders had a home winning streak longer than three games came in 2002 when the team won six straight – the final four games of the regular season and both AFC Playoff games.

• The team to snap an 11-game road losing streak, which dates back to the team's 28-23 win at Houston on Nov. 17, 2013.

• Any Raider rookie to start all 16 games, marking the second time in Raiders history the team has had a rookie start every game in back-to-back years. Matt Millen (1980) and Johnny Robinson (1981) are the only other pair to do so. Only 12 Raiders rookies have accomplished the feat, and last season, QB Derek Carr and LB Khalil Mack became the first pair of Raiders teammates to do so in the same year.

• QB Derek Carr throwing for 645 yards and seven touchdowns to eclipse Tom Flores (1960-61) for the most passing yards and passing touchdowns by a Raider in his first two NFL seasons.

• Carr to finish four games with at least 30 passing attempts and no interceptions, tying Jeff Garcia (10, 1999-2000) for the most such outings in his first two seasons.

• If Carr throws fewer than five interceptions in his first 151 attempts, he will jump to the top of the list in fewest interceptions thrown over a player's first two NFL seasons (min. 750 att.), sup- planting Robert Griffin III (17, 2012-13) and Bernie Kosar (17, 1985-86).