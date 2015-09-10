What to Look for from the Raiders in 2015

Several members of the Oakland Raiders are on the verge of personal and/or team milestones.
• The Raiders opening the season with two straight home games for the first time since 1969, John Madden's first year as head coach. Madden's Raiders began the 1969 season 3-0 and went on to finish 12-1-1.
• The Raiders earning a victory in Week 1 victory for the first time since 2011, when Hue Jackson, currently the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, was head coach.
• The Raiders extending their three-game home winning streak, the team's longest since a three-game streak in 2010. The last time the Raiders had a home winning streak longer than three games came in 2002 when the team won six straight – the final four games of the regular season and both AFC Playoff games.
• The team to snap an 11-game road losing streak, which dates back to the team's 28-23 win at Houston on Nov. 17, 2013.
• Any Raider rookie to start all 16 games, marking the second time in Raiders history the team has had a rookie start every game in back-to-back years. Matt Millen (1980) and Johnny Robinson (1981) are the only other pair to do so. Only 12 Raiders rookies have accomplished the feat, and last season, QB Derek Carr and LB Khalil Mack became the first pair of Raiders teammates to do so in the same year.
• QB Derek Carr throwing for 645 yards and seven touchdowns to eclipse Tom Flores (1960-61) for the most passing yards and passing touchdowns by a Raider in his first two NFL seasons.
• Carr to finish four games with at least 30 passing attempts and no interceptions, tying Jeff Garcia (10, 1999-2000) for the most such outings in his first two seasons.
• If Carr throws fewer than five interceptions in his first 151 attempts, he will jump to the top of the list in fewest interceptions thrown over a player's first two NFL seasons (min. 750 att.), sup- planting Robert Griffin III (17, 2012-13) and Bernie Kosar (17, 1985-86).
• WR Amari Cooper catching at least 45 passes on the season to set the Raiders rookie record, passing TE Zach Miller (44 in 2007). Tim Brown holds the record for Raiders rookie wide receivers with 43 receptions (1988).
• Cooper hauling in at least eight receiving touchdowns to set the franchise rookie mark, passing Raymond Chester's seven touch- downs in 1970. With 772 receiving yards, Cooper would pass James Jett for the franchise rookie record.
• Cooper catching eight passes in a single game to tie the team rookie mark currently shared by Marcus Allen (1982), Tim Brown (1988), Raymond Chester (1970) and Zach Miller (2007).
• WR Michael Crabtree posting at least 673 receiving yards to reach the 5,000-yard mark for his career.
• K Sebastian Janikowski passing Tim Brown (240) for the most games played as a Raider. Currently at 236 games, Janikowski is on pace to eclipse Brown in Week 5 vs. Denver.
• Janikowski making four field goals of 50 yards or longer to tie Jason Hanson (52) for the all-time record.
• Janikowski booting seven touchbacks on kickoffs to set the NFL record for most touchbacks, passing Jason Hanson (323).
• P Marquette King punting seven times to reach 200 for his career, and punting for 963 yards to eclipse 10,000 career punting yards.
• LB Curtis Lofton starting his 100th consecutive game at line- backer. His 99 straight starts are currently second among active streaks behind the New York Jets' David Harris (100).
• T Donald Penn extending his streak of 124 consecutive starts at offensive tackle, good for third among active streaks behind the New York Jets' D'Brickashaw Ferguson and the Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas.
• TE Mychal Rivera eclipsing the 1,000-yard, 100-reception and 10-touchdown marks for his career. Rivera needs 59 yards, four receptions and two touchdowns to reach those milestones.
• TE Clive Walford emerging onto the NFL scene and challenging Raymond Chester's rookie total of 556 receiving yards, a record for Raiders rookie tight ends that has remained unbroken since 1970.
• S Charles Woodson intercepting a pass for the 18th consecutive season, putting him just one year behind Darrell Green's NFL- record 19 straight seasons (1983-2001).
• Woodson scoring his 14th defensive touchdown to pass his current assistant defensive backs coach Rod Woodson and Darren Sharper for the most all-time. An interception return for a touch- down would tie R. Woodson (12) for the most in NFL history.
• If Woodson returns a single punt in 2015, he will pass Tim Brown (38 years and 94 days) as the oldest NFL player to return a punt. Woodson moved into second place, shy of Brown by just 12 days, in Week 17 at Denver.