Why Amik Robertson chose to represent cancer awareness on his cleats in Week 14

Louise King's home and heart were always open.
Hers was the house everyone congregated at. The one many in the family would go to to find comfort.
The proud grandmother of Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson.
"She was very loving, caring, family-oriented person," Robertson said. "She always wanted the family to stay together. Me and her, we had a great relationship. She was the one who helped me name my firstborn. Losing her was very devastating."
King passed away from cancer in 2014 and the lasting legacy she left on Robertson and his family's lives is exactly why, for the second year in a row, the cornerback has chosen to honor her memory by representing cancer awareness during the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign.
Growing up in the small town of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Robertson was surrounded by family support as he garnered all-stats honors and went on to be named All-Region MVP as a senior on Thibodaux High School's football team. From those early football days to Louisiana Tech to today in the NFL, he's carried his grandmother's memory with him.
"I'm very proud to represent this cause. It's something I really care about because of losing my grandma," he said. "I know a lot of people go through cancer, a lot of people losing their relatives to cancer.
"It's tough, but if you lose a relative due to cancer, you've still got each other. You stand together as one. That's what my grandma wanted for us and my family is still very close."
As Robertson reflected on his close connection with his grandma, his face lit up when he unboxed the cleats for the first time – his standard all black shoes with gold bottoms, but now featuring a rainbow bow to represent all cancers plus the words Intercept Cancer.
"Intercept cancer. And that's what I do [on the field], I catch picks. I can't wait to go out there with these cleats on."
According to the American Cancer Society, a projected 1.9 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023. Recent research has shown that early detection provides a large difference in survival rates, as many cancers are more likely to be successfully treated when smaller and haven't spread.
