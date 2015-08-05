Wide Receiver Trindon Holliday Hopes To Ignite Raiders Return Game

"It was nice to be out there after missing the first couple of days and then to come out the last two days, it felt pretty good," said Holliday.

While the former LSU Tiger and top-ranked sprinter was happy to be back on the field with his teammates, he did acknowledge that there were some kinks to work out after a few days on the shelf.

"My first day I felt kind of slow," Holliday admitted. "Then coming out today I feel like I had my feet under myself today. It felt a lot better."

After splitting time between three teams last season, Holliday is hopeful that he can earn the starting return job in Oakland; it also helps that he has some experience with special teams coordinator Brad Seely.

"It was a big factor in me signing here," Holliday said when asked about Seely. "I worked with him in San Francisco, so when I found out he was here, I tried to make it happen."

At the end of the day, Holliday will be in the mix for return duties with cornerback TJ Carrie presumably seeing an expanded role on defense, and that is something that excites the veteran return man.