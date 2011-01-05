Wimbley Earns Award

Jan 05, 2011 at 03:20 AM
010511-wimbley-story.jpg

Safety Mike Mitchell (34) and DE Jarvis Moss (94) celebrate one of LB Kamerion Wimbley's three sacks against Kansas City. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Oakland Raiders LB Kamerion Wimbley has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played the weekend of January 2, 2011, the NFL announced.

Wimbley, whom the Raiders acquired during the 2010 off-season in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, registered three sacks during the Silver and Black's 31-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2010 regular season finale.

This marks the fifth AFC Player of the Week nod for the Raiders. WR Jacoby Ford was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Weeks 9 and 16), RB Darren McFadden earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 7), and FS Michael Huff was selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 5).

Wimbley led the Raiders in sacks during the 2010 season with nine, the most since he logged 11 as a rookie with Cleveland in 2006. He has 35 sacks so far in his five-year NFL career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

