Wimbley Earns Award

Safety Mike Mitchell (34) and DE Jarvis Moss (94) celebrate one of LB Kamerion Wimbley's three sacks against Kansas City. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



Oakland Raiders LB Kamerion Wimbley has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played the weekend of January 2, 2011, the NFL announced.

Wimbley, whom the Raiders acquired during the 2010 off-season in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, registered three sacks during the Silver and Black's 31-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2010 regular season finale.

This marks the fifth AFC Player of the Week nod for the Raiders. WR Jacoby Ford was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice (Weeks 9 and 16), RB Darren McFadden earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 7), and FS Michael Huff was selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Week (Week 5).