With Bengals Behind Them, Raiders Solely Focused On Showdown With Baltimore Ravens

Following his team's Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Head Coach Jack Del Rio had no interest in sugarcoating the Raiders inaugural performance of the 2015 campaign, or highlighting any of the positives he could glean after watching the tape.

"I don't care to share any bright spots right now," Head Coach Del Rio said during his Monday press conference. "We'll just deal with what we need to deal with here and put it to rest."

Tuesday afternoon his team shared a similar sentiment, with defensive tackle Dan Williams giving a candid analysis of last Sunday's matchup.

"In the end, we pretty much just got our ass kicked," Williams said. "Like Coach [Del Rio] said, we pretty much dug our own ditch, and we dug it too deep and we couldn't come back. I think we're going to just take it as a learning tool and just look at it and get better from it."

While the NFL season may be lengthy when looking at a calendar, there are only 16 regular season games on the schedule, so each game weighs heavily on the end result of the season.

Head Coach Del Rio knows that there's no point in harping on the past and what can't be changed – instead he wants his team to focus solely on what is ahead of them.

"This league is about next – the next play, the next series, the next game – and that's where our focus will go," Head Coach Del Rio said.

"Sunday happened. It's behind us," cornerback TJ Carrie said. "We came in here, we dissected everything and now you move forward. There's still a lot of ball left – we still have 15 more games in the regular season."

Entering his third season in Silver and Black, and his first as the featured back in Oakland, Latavius Murray knows how important each game in the NFL is, and he spoke about the disappointment of falling short in the team's first effort – especially considering the wave of positivity the Silver and Black had been riding through the offseason.

"It definitely doesn't feel good," Murray said. "[There was] a lot of excitement going into game one, a lot excitement really to just start the season period, but we definitely didn't want to start it off that way."

Williams echoed Murray's disappointment, but the veteran tackle also knows that if the team dwells on Sunday's result, they run the risk of not focusing on the task ahead.

"You can't live in the past," Williams said. "We can't keep on thinking about the Bengals when the Ravens are coming to town. They're definitely two different teams with two different schemes. We just can't keep thinking about what happened to us, the only thing we can do is go forward and get better."

The Raiders next task is a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at O.co Coliseum, with the team returning to the practice field Wednesday to begin their preparation in earnest, while officially putting Week 1's effort to bed.

"You can't let one game define us," Murray said. "We have 15 more chances. The first of the 15 is this Sunday, so it's very important. We need to go out and get a win."

