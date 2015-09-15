With Bengals Behind Them, Raiders Solely Focused On Showdown With Baltimore Ravens

"Sunday happened. It's behind us," cornerback TJ Carrie said. "We came in here, we dissected everything and now you move forward. There's still a lot of ball left – we still have 15 more games in the regular season."

Entering his third season in Silver and Black, and his first as the featured back in Oakland, Latavius Murray knows how important each game in the NFL is, and he spoke about the disappointment of falling short in the team's first effort – especially considering the wave of positivity the Silver and Black had been riding through the offseason.

"It definitely doesn't feel good," Murray said. "[There was] a lot of excitement going into game one, a lot excitement really to just start the season period, but we definitely didn't want to start it off that way."

Williams echoed Murray's disappointment, but the veteran tackle also knows that if the team dwells on Sunday's result, they run the risk of not focusing on the task ahead.

"You can't live in the past," Williams said. "We can't keep on thinking about the Bengals when the Ravens are coming to town. They're definitely two different teams with two different schemes. We just can't keep thinking about what happened to us, the only thing we can do is go forward and get better."

The Raiders next task is a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at O.co Coliseum, with the team returning to the practice field Wednesday to begin their preparation in earnest, while officially putting Week 1's effort to bed.