Woodson, Reece and Mack Selected to Pro Bowl

After announcing his intention to retire at season's end, Woodson has been selected to his ninth Pro Bowl and fifth as a Raider. He has started all 14 games at safety this season, totaling 82 tackles (59 solo), five interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. His five interceptions are tied for sixth in the NFL and his 82 tackles are second on the team. Earlier this year, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after posting three interceptions in three games, including a season-high two picks in Week 5 vs. Denver.