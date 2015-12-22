Woodson, Reece and Mack Selected to Pro Bowl

Dec 22, 2015 at 08:45 AM
ALAMEDA, Calif.– Oakland RaidersS Charles Woodson, FB Marcel ReeceandDE Khalil Mack** have been named to the 2016 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

QB Derek Carr, WR Amari Cooper and RB Latavius Murraywere named as alternates for the annual all-star game, scheduled to be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 31, 2016.

After announcing his intention to retire at season's end, Woodson has been selected to his ninth Pro Bowl and fifth as a Raider. He has started all 14 games at safety this season, totaling 82 tackles (59 solo), five interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. His five interceptions are tied for sixth in the NFL and his 82 tackles are second on the team. Earlier this year, was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after posting three interceptions in three games, including a season-high two picks in Week 5 vs. Denver.

Reece has been selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl, as he has been chosen every season since 2012. The four-time Pro Bowler has played in all 14 games for the Raiders this year, starting six, and totaled 28 receptions for 266 yards (9.5 avg.) with three touchdowns and 10 carries for 36 yards. Reece's 9.5 yards per reception rank seventh among all running backs and fullbacks this season. In Week 1 vs. Cincinnati, Reece posted his first career multi-touchdown game, hauling in two touchdown receptions.

In his second season, Mack has started all 14 games, totaling 62 tackles (46 solo), 15 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. His 15 sacks lead the NFL and he is just one sack away from tying the franchise single-season record. Mack owns four multi-sack games this year, including a 2015 NFL single-game high five sacks in the team's Week 14 victory at Denver, a performance for which he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The three Pro Bowlers for the Raiders mark the most the team has had since 2011 when they had four.

