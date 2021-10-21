Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles contest at Allegiant Stadium.

Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade, has released 13 albums, awarded five Grammys and achieved multi-platinum status. Additional accolades include the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five BET Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, six Soul Train Music Awards, two BMI Awards and 16 Stellar Awards. In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Adams the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame by the Gospel Music Association in 2017.