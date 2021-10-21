Yolanda Adams to perform National Anthem on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Yolanda Adams will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Philadelphia Eagles contest at Allegiant Stadium.
Adams, who performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LIV, was tabbed Billboard Magazine's Gospel Artist of the last decade, has released 13 albums, awarded five Grammys and achieved multi-platinum status. Additional accolades include the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five BET Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, six Soul Train Music Awards, two BMI Awards and 16 Stellar Awards. In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded Adams the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her volunteer service. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame by the Gospel Music Association in 2017.
Journey founder/guitarist Neal Schon performed the National Anthem on October 10 following Broadway star Brian Flores on September 26 when his grandfather, Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Tom Flores, was honored and presented with his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony. The other performances in 2021 were Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," on September 13 prior to the regular season opener on Monday Night Football and music industry icon Marie Osmond prior to the August 14 preseason game, the first Raiders game with fans at Allegiant Stadium.