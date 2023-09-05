Zack Crockett, Rodney Hudson finalists for Reese's Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team 

Sep 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Levi Edwards

The draft has started in Mobile for almost 75 years now.

2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and to commemorate the milestone, the organization is celebrating by creating a team of all-time greats who have played in the game over the course of its history.

Only players who were on an NFL roster between 1998-2023 are eligible for selection to the 75th Team. Two former Raiders and Florida State alums have found their names on the ballot.

Running back Zack Crockett (1995) played for the Raiders from 1999-2006. In his eight-year tenure with the Silver and Black, he rushed for 1,232 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Center Rodney Hudson (2011) played six seasons for the Raiders from 2015-2020. In that duration, he received three Pro Bowl nods and a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2019. Hudson, a Mobile, Alabama, native, was inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame in 2019.

This year's game will be held Feb. 3, 2024 and will include a halftime ceremony to honor the 75th Anniversary Team.

Click here to vote Crockett and Hudson onto the 75th anniversary team.

