100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 34

Jermaine Williams – RB – 1998-99, 2001 **

Williams played in 26 games in two stints with the Raiders. He caught 1 pass for 20 yards. He also spent time with Jacksonville and Kansas City.

James Hasty – S – 2001

Hasty played in one game for the Raiders after spending seven years with the Jets and six with the Chiefs.

Ray Buchanan – S – 2004

Buchanan joined the Raiders after four seasons with the Colts and seven with the Falcons. He played in 16 games with 16 starts and recorded one interception for 27 yards and forced one fumble.

LaMont Jordan – RB – 2005-07

Jordan joined the Raiders after four years with the New York Jets. He played in 35 games with 29 starts and gained 2,008 yards on 530 carries with 14 TDs. He also caught 108 passes for 884 yards and 2 TDs. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the 2005 season. He went on to play one year with New England and one with Denver.

Jason Davis – RB – 2008

Davis appeared in one game for the Raiders in 2008. He also spent time with Chicago and Cleveland.

Mike Mitchell – S – 2009-12

The Raiders selected Mitchell in the 2nd round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Ohio University. He played in 61 games with 9 starts and he grabbed 2 interceptions, forced 1 fumble and recovered 4 fumbles. He is currently a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Latavius Murray – RB – 2013

The Raiders selected Murray in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. He switched to No. 28 prior to the start of the 2014 season.

George Atkinson, III - RB - 2014

Atkinson, III, an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and the son of famed safety George Atkinson, spent most of 2014 on the practice squad. He saw action in 5 games and returned 7 kickoffs for 134 yards.