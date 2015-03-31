100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 57

LB Rob Holmberg wore No. 57 from 1994-97. AP Photo.

Fourteen players have worn No. 57 in Raiders history, including a host of linebackers and an interior defensive lineman who really knew how to get to the quarterback.

Greg Blankenship – LB – 1976

Blankenship split the 1976 season between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in six games for Pittsburgh and four for Oakland.

Randy McClanahan – 1977, 1980-82

McClanahan wore No. 57 in two stints with the Raiders. In all, he played in 45 games with 24 starts and recorded one interception for seven yards and recovered three fumbles. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XV championship team.

John Huddleston – LB – 1978-79

Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos out of Utah, Huddleston played in 27 games and recovered one fumble.

Mike Hawkins – LB – 1982

Hawkins joined the Raiders after three years in New England and played in three games in 1982.

Tony Caldwell – LB – 1983-85

The Raiders selected Caldwell in the 3rd round of the 1983 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. He played in 35 games, recovered one fumble, and was a member of the Raiders 1983 Super Bowl Championship squad.

Jerry Robinson – LB – 1985-91

Robinson joined the Raiders after six years with the Eagles. He played in 97 games with 70 starts and recorded 11 sacks, six interceptions for 72 yards and two TDs, and one fumble recovery.

Joe Kelly – LB – 1993

Kelly joined the Raiders after four years with the Bengals and three with the Jets. He played in 16 games with 14 starts and recorded one sack and one fumble recovery. He went on to play for the Rams, Packers and Eagles.

Rob Holmberg – LB – 1994-97

The Raiders selected Holmberg in the 7th round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He played in 61 games with one start. He recorded two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He went on to play for the Jets, Colts, Vikings, Patriots, Packers and Panthers.

Terry Wooden – LB – 1998

Wooden joined the Raiders after seven years in Seattle and one with Kansas City. He played in 16 games with 10 starts and recorded two sacks, one interception for 14 yards and one fumble recovery.

Rod Coleman – DT – 1999-03

Originally drafted as a linebacker out of East Carolina, Coleman actually wore No. 91 in three games as a rookie. He played in 60 games with 21 starts and recorded 28.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Riddle – LB – 2005

The Raiders selected Riddle in the 6th round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Cal. He played in 12 games. He spent 2006 with the Jets.

Ricky Brown – LB – 2006-11

An undrafted free agent out of Boston College, Brown played in 58 games with 13 starts and recorded three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Keenan Clayton – LB – 2012

Clayton joined the Raiders after two years with the Eagles and saw action in 14 games, primarily on special teams.

Ray-Ray Armstrong -LB- 2014-present

Armstrong appeared in 11 games for the Raiders after beginning the season with the St. Louis Rams. During his time in Silver and Black, he notched 25 tackles (15 solo).