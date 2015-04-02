100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 59

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

Ten players have worn No. 59 for the Silver and Black, including a couple of high-energy linebackers and a two-time Pro Bowl long snapper.

Stan Adams – LB – 1984

Adams played in four games with three starts for the Raiders in 1984.

Jamie Kimmel – LB – 1986-88

The Raiders drafted Kimmel in the 4th round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He played in 31 games and recovered one fumble.

Anthony Bell – LB – 1992

Bell joined the Raiders after five years with the Cardinals, and one with the Lions. He played in 16 games with five starts during his one season with the Raiders.

Matt Dyson – LB – 1995

The Raiders selected Dyson in the 5th round of the 1995 NFL Draft.  He played in four games.

Aaron Wallace – LB – 1997-98

The Raiders selected Wallace in the 2nd round of the 1990 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He wore No. 51 from 1990-95, and No. 59 from 1997-98 after sitting out 1996. In all, Wallace played in 102 games with 35 starts and recorded 21 sacks, one forced fumble and six fumble recoveries.

K.D. Williams – LB – 1999

Williams, a former airport Skycap, joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent and played in nine games with eight starts. He recorded one interception for 14 yards and one fumble recovery. He went on to play two years in Green Bay.

William Thomas – LB – 2000-01

Thomas joined the Raiders after nine years in Philadelphia. He played in 32 games with 31 starts and recorded four sacks, nine interceptions for 114 yards and one TD, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also made 133 solo tackles.

Larry Atkins – LB – 2003

Atkins joined the Raiders after four years with Kansas City. He was active for three games in 2003.

DeLawrence Grant – DE/LB – 2004-05

The Raiders selected Grant in the 3rd round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He wore three jersey numbers for the Raiders – 59, 95 and 99. In all, he played in 49 games with 27 starts and recorded seven sacks and one fumble recovery to go with 45 solo tackles.

Jon Condo – LS – 2007-present

Condo joined the Raiders in 2007 after spending 2005 with the Cowboys. He has played in 128 games and forced one fumble and recovered three. This invaluable special teams contributor has been selected to two Pro Bowls.

