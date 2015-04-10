100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 67

DT Russell Maryland in action against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo.

Twelve players have worn jersey No. 67 in Raiders history, many of whom were versatile enough to play multiple positions.

Don Manoukian – G – 1960

After playing college football at Stanford, the Merced, Calif., native saw action in 14 games for the Raiders during the franchise's inaugural season in 1960.

Stan Campbell – G – 1962

Campbell joined the Raiders after five seasons in the NFL with Detroit and three with Philadelphia. He played in 14 games in 1962.

Bob Mischak – TE/G – 1964-65

Mischak joined the Raiders in 1963 after a year with the NFL's New York Giants and three years with the AFL's New York Titans (Jets). He wore No. 87 and played tight end in 1963. Mischak moved to guard and wore No. 67 from 1964-65. In all, he played in 35 games and caught two passes for 25 yards.

Harold Rice – DE – 1971

The Raiders selected Rice in the 11th round of the 1969 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He played in 12 games in 1971 and recovered one fumble.

Pat Toomay – DE – 1977-79

Toomay joined the Raiders after five years with Dallas, one with Buffalo and one with Tampa Bay. He played in 44 games with 15 starts and recovered four fumbles.

Dwight Wheeler – C/T – 1984, 1987-88

Wheeler joined the Raiders after six years with the Patriots. He played in four games in 1984, missed 1985-86 and played in 4 games with one start in 1987 – splitting time with San Diego that year. He saw action in eight games in 1988.

Barry Black – G – 1987

Black played in three games with two starts for the Raiders in 1987.

Dan Turk – C – 1989-96

Turk joined the Raiders after two years with Pittsburgh and two with Tampa Bay. He played in 128 games with 23 starts. He served primarily as the long snapper. Turk started all 16 games at center in 1995. He finished his career with three years in Washington.

Russell Maryland – DT – 1997-99

Maryland joined the Raiders in 1996 after five years with the Dallas Cowboys. He wore No. 97 in 1996 and switched to No. 67 in 1997. In all, he played in 63 games with 63 starts and recorded 10 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He went on to play one year in Green Bay.

Ron Stone – G – 2004-05

Stone joined the Raiders after two years with Dallas, six with the New York Giants and two with San Francisco. He played in 21 games with 21 starts.

Kevin Boothe – G – 2006

The Raiders selected Boothe in the 6th round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Cornell. He saw action in 16 games with 14 starts. He played for the New York Giants from 2007-13 and recently re-joined the Raiders.

Alex Parsons – C/G – 2012

An undrafted free agent out of USC, Parsons wore No. 65 in 2011 and No. 67 in 2012. In all, he saw action in 16 games with one start.

Kevin Boothe - G - 2014

Boothe returned to Oakland for the 2014 season, appearing in nine games for the Silver and Black.