100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 71

Bill Pickel dropped opposing quarterbacks 53 times during his Raiders career.

Fifteen players have worn jersey No. 71 in Raiders history, including a defensive lineman who really knew how to wreak havoc in the opposing team's backfield.

Cliff Roberts – DT – 1961

Originally selected by the Chargers in 6th round of the 1961 AFL Draft, Roberts played in 10 games for the Raiders in 1961.

Joe Novsek – DE – 1962

The Raiders selected Novsek in the 17th round of the 1961 AFL Draft out of Tulsa. He played in 14 games for the Raiders in 1962.

Richard Tyson – G – 1966

The Raiders selected Tyson in the 4th round of the 1966 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. He played in three games for the Raiders in 1966 before going on to play for the Broncos in 1967.

Al Dotson – DT – 1968-70

Dotson joined the Raiders after a year with the Chiefs and a year with the Dolphins. He played in 37 games with four starts for the Raiders.

Kelvin Korver – DT – 1973-75

The Raiders selected Korver in the 2nd round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He played in 24 games with one starts and recorded one interception for 12 yards and recovered one fumble.

Lindsey Mason – T – 1978-81

The Raiders selected Mason in the 3rd round of the 1978 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He played in 43 games with three starts and was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XV championship team. He went on to play for the 49ers and the Colts.

Bill Pickel – DT/DE – 1983-90

The Raiders selected Pickel in the 2nd round of the 1983 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He played in 121 games with 68 starts and recorded 53 sacks and seven fumble recoveries. He played in Super Bowl XVIII as a rookie. Pickel was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1986. He went on to play four seasons with the New York Jets.

Joel Patten – T – 1991

Patten joined the Raiders after playing for Cleveland, Indianapolis and San Diego. He played in one game for the Raiders in 1991.

Gerald Perry – T – 1993-95

Perry joined the Raiders after three years with the Broncos and two with the Rams. He played in 30 games with 30 starts.

Lester Holmes – G – 1997

Holmes joined the Raiders after four years with Philadelphia. He played in 15 games with 15 starts. Holmes went on to play three seasons for Arizona.

Nate Parks – G/T – 1999-00

Parks, who was with the Kansas Chiefs in 1997, was active for two games for the Raiders in 1999.

Corey Hulsey – G/T – 2003-06

Hulsey joined the Raiders in 2003 after spending 2001 with Buffalo. He played in 23 games with five starts.

John Wade – C – 2008

Wade joined the Raiders after five years each with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. He played in five games with four starts.

Seth Wand – T – 2008

Wand joined the Raiders after three years with the Texans and one with Tennessee. He played in one game for the Raiders.

Menelik Watson – T – 2013-present

The Raiders selected Watson in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida State. During his Raiders career he has played in 17 games with 12 starts.