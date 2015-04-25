100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 82

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.
Horace Jones puts the pressure on Jets QB Joe Namath. AP Photo.
Fourteen players have worn No. 82 in Raiders history, including several all-purpose tight ends and a wide receiver with world-class speed.
Charles Hardy – WR – 1960-62
The Oakland Tech product caught 54 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 games for the Raiders.
Jan Barrett – TE – 1963-64
The Raiders acquired Barrett in 1963 after he played in three games for Green Bay. In all, he played in 17 games and caught 13 passes for 221 yards and 2 TDs.
Tom Mitchell – TE – 1966
The Raiders selected Mitchell in the 3rd round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of Bucknell. He played in 14 games and caught 23 passes for 301 yards and one TD. He went on to play for the Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
John Eason – TE – 1968
The Raiders selected Eason in the 9th round of the 1968 NFL Draft out of Florida A&M. He played in three games.
Horace Jones – DE – 1971-75
The Raiders selected Jones in the 12th round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played in 70 games with 57 starts and recovered four fumbles.
Larry Brunson – WR – 1978-79
Brunson joined the Raiders after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 13 games and returned two punts for eight yards and 23 kickoffs for 595 yards. He also caught five passes for 49 yards and one TD. He went on to play one season in Denver.
Calvin Muhammad – WR – 1982-83
The Raiders selected Muhammad in the 12th round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He played in 23 games with four starts. Muhammad caught 16 passes for 344 yards and three TDs. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XVIII championship squad. He went on to play for Washington and San Diego.
Ron Wheeler – TE – 1987
Wheeler played in three games with one start and caught three passes for 61 yards.
Jamie Holland – WR – 1990-91
Holland joined the Raiders after three years with the Chargers. He played in 32 games and returned 54 kickoffs for 1,076 yards. He went on to play one season with Cleveland.
David Jones – TE – 1992
Originally drafted by the Chargers in 1991, Jones played in 16 games and caught two passes for 29 yards for the Raiders in 1992.
James Jett – WR – 1993-02
An undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, Jett played in 140 games with 75 starts and caught 256 passes for 4,417 yards and 30 TDs. Jett won a gold medal in the 1992 Olympics as part of the men's 4x100m relay team. He is the 9th leading receiver in Raiders history.
Teyo Johnson – TE – 2003-04
The Raiders selected Johnson in the 2nd round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played in 24 games with six starts and caught 23 passes for 259 yards and three TDs. He went on to play one season for the Arizona Cardinals.
Darrell Strong – TE – 2008
An undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh, Strong played in one game in 2008.
Richard Gordon – TE – 2011-12
The Raiders selected Gordon in the 6th round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). He played in 27 games with two starts and caught three passes for 11 yards and one TD. He spent time with the Steelers and Chiefs in 2013.
