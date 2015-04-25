100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 82

Horace Jones puts the pressure on Jets QB Joe Namath. AP Photo.

Fourteen players have worn No. 82 in Raiders history, including several all-purpose tight ends and a wide receiver with world-class speed.

Charles Hardy – WR – 1960-62

The Oakland Tech product caught 54 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 games for the Raiders.

Jan Barrett – TE – 1963-64

The Raiders acquired Barrett in 1963 after he played in three games for Green Bay. In all, he played in 17 games and caught 13 passes for 221 yards and 2 TDs.

Tom Mitchell – TE – 1966

The Raiders selected Mitchell in the 3rd round of the 1966 AFL Draft out of Bucknell. He played in 14 games and caught 23 passes for 301 yards and one TD. He went on to play for the Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

John Eason – TE – 1968

The Raiders selected Eason in the 9th round of the 1968 NFL Draft out of Florida A&M. He played in three games.

Horace Jones – DE – 1971-75

The Raiders selected Jones in the 12th round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played in 70 games with 57 starts and recovered four fumbles.

Larry Brunson – WR – 1978-79

Brunson joined the Raiders after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 13 games and returned two punts for eight yards and 23 kickoffs for 595 yards. He also caught five passes for 49 yards and one TD. He went on to play one season in Denver.

Calvin Muhammad – WR – 1982-83

The Raiders selected Muhammad in the 12th round of the 1980 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He played in 23 games with four starts. Muhammad caught 16 passes for 344 yards and three TDs. He was a member of the Raiders Super Bowl XVIII championship squad. He went on to play for Washington and San Diego.

Ron Wheeler – TE – 1987

Wheeler played in three games with one start and caught three passes for 61 yards.

Jamie Holland – WR – 1990-91

Holland joined the Raiders after three years with the Chargers. He played in 32 games and returned 54 kickoffs for 1,076 yards. He went on to play one season with Cleveland.

David Jones – TE – 1992