100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 83

Willie Gault – WR – 1988-93

Gault joined the Raiders after five years with the Chicago Bears. He played in 94 games with 69 starts and caught 149 passes for 2,985 yards and 17 TDs. He also returned eight kickoffs for 203 yards. Gault made the U.S. Olympic team on two occasions – as a sprinter (the U.S. boycotted the 1980 Olympics) and as a bobsledder.

Kevin Smith – TE – 1994

The Raiders selected Smith in the 7th round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He wore No. 39 from 1992-93 and No. 83 in 1994. In all, he played in 14 games with one start and caught one pass for eight yards. He went on to play in one game for Green Bay in 1996.

Rickey Dudley – TE – 1996-00

The Raiders selected Dudley in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played in 80 games with 78 starts and caught 186 passes for 2,627 yards and 29 TDs. He went on to play for Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Marcus Knight – WR – 2001-02

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan, Knight played in 21 games with two starts and returned 29 kickoffs for 705 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards.

O.J. Santiago – TE – 2003

Santiago joined the Raiders after three years with Atlanta, one with Dallas and one with Cleveland. He played in 12 games with seven starts and caught five passes for 69 yards.

Courtney Anderson – TE – 2004-06

The Raiders selected Anderson in the 7th round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He played in 39 games with 28 starts and caught 62 passes for 763 yards and six touchdowns. He went on to play for both Atlanta and Detroit in 2007.

Brandon Myers – TE – 2009-12

The Raiders selected Myers in the 6th round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He played in 58 games with 28 starts and caught 111 passes for 1,056 yards and four TDs. He spent 2013 with the New York Giants and recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Scott Simonson - TE - 2014-present

An undrafted free agent out of Assumption, Simonson appeared in four games during his rookie season in Silver and Black.