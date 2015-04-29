100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 86

Raghib Ismail – WR – 1993-95

"Rocket" Ismail (pictured) joined the Raiders after playing in the Canadian Football League from 1991-92. He played in 45 games with 15 starts and caught 88 passes for 1,357 yards and nine TDs. He also returned 104 kickoffs for 2,234 yards. He went on to play for Carolina and Dallas.

Derek Brown – TE – 1998

Brown joined the Raiders after three years with the New York Giants and two with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in 16 games with four starts and caught seven passes for 89 yards. He went on to play one season with Arizona.

Derrick Walker – TE – 1999

Walker joined the Raiders after four years each with San Diego and Kansas City. He played in 11 games with three starts and caught seven passes for 71 yards and one TD.

Roland Williams – TE – 2001-02, 2004

Williams was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Rams. He played in 44 games with 30 starts in two stints with the Raiders wrapped around a season in Tampa Bay. He caught 60 passes for 511 yards and three TDs.

John Stone – WR – 2003

Stone wore No. 15 in 2004 after wearing No. 86 in 2003. He appeared in a total of 5 games in two years and caught 3 passes for 80 yards (all in No. 15). He also returned 1 kickoff for 20 yards.

Randal Williams – TE – 2005-06

Williams joined the Raiders after playing with Dallas for four seasons. He played in 32 games with 14 starts and caught 41 passes for 457 yards. Williams played wide receiver from 2001-05 and converted to tight end in 2006.

Tony Stewart – TE – 2007-09

Stewart joined the Raiders after one year in Philadelphia and five in Cincinnati. He played in 47 games with eight starts and caught 21 passes for 159 yards.

David Ausberry – TE – 2011-2014

The Raiders selected the former college wide receiver in the 7th round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC. He played in 34 games and caught 11 passes for 120 yards during his time in Silver and Black.

*The Raiders signed TE Lee Smith on March 11, and he was assigned number 86.