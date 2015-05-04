100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 91

May 04, 2015 at 02:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

For a total of 100 days, we'll take a look at the men who have played for the Raiders jersey number by jersey number. This series will highlight some of the greatest players in NFL history. In some cases, the player and jersey number are synonymous. In other cases, the jersey number represents sustained greatness at a particular position. Some players are superstitious about their jersey number. Whatever the case may be, jersey numbers are an important part of the fabric of professional football.

041514-vanpelt-story.jpg

Only nine players have worn jersey No. 91 in Raiders history, including a couple of first round draft picks along the defensive line.

Brad Van Pelt – LB – 1984-85

Van Pelt (pictured) joined the Raiders after 11 years with the New York Giants. He played in 25 games with 23 starts and recorded five sacks and two interceptions for 31 yards. He went on to play one more season with Cleveland.

Leonard Jackson – LB – 1987

Jackson split time with the Raiders and Bears in 1987. He played in and started one game for the Silver and Black.

Ronnie Washington – LB – 1987

Washington joined the Raiders in 1987 after playing for Atlanta in 1985. He played in and started two games and chalked up a sack. Washington went on to play for the Colts in 1989.

Chester McGlockton – DT – 1992-97

The Raiders selected McGlockton in the 1st round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He played in 90 games with 80 starts and recorded 39.5 sacks, one interception for 19 yards and recovered five fumbles. He went on to play for Kansas City, Denver and the New York Jets. He was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1995 and was selected to play in four Pro Bowls as a Raider.

Regan Upshaw – DE – 2000-02

A former first round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 1996, Upshaw joined the Raiders after four years with the Buccaneers. He played in 37 games with 23 starts and recorded 15 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles. He went on to play one season each with the Redskins and Giants.

Tyler Brayton – DE – 2003-07

The Raiders selected Brayton in the 1st round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played in 79 games with 47 starts and recorded 6.0 sacks, one interception for 24 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Brayton went on to play for Carolina and Indianapolis.

Trevor Scott – DE – 2008-11

The Raiders selected Scott in the 6th round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Buffalo. He played in 58 games with 16 starts and recorded 13.5 sacks and forced one fumble. He went on to play for New England and Tampa Bay and recently signed with the Chicago Bears.

Jack Crawford – DE – 2012-13

The Raiders selected Crawford in the 5th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He has played in 19 games in two seasons.

Justin Tuck - DE- 2014 - present

Tuck joined the Silver and Black after nine years in New York with the Giants, and during his first year in Oakland, he played in 15 games, making 12 starts and totaling 5.0 sacks.

MORE: 00 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25 | 26 | 27 | 28 | 29 | 30 | 31 | 32 | 33 | 34 | 35 | 36 | 37 | 38 | 39 | 40 | 41 | 42 | 43 | 44 | 45 | 46 | 47 | 48 | 49 | 50 | 51 | 52 | 53 | 54 | 55 | 56 | 57 | 58 | 59 | 60 | 61 | 62 | 63 | 64 | 65 | 66 | 67 | 68 | 69 | 70 | 71 | 72 | 73 | 74 | 75 | 76 | 77 | 78 | 79 | 80 | 81 | 82 | 83 | 84 | 85 | 86 | 87 | 88 | 89 | 90  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising