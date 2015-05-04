100 Days of 100 Jersey Numbers - 91

Only nine players have worn jersey No. 91 in Raiders history, including a couple of first round draft picks along the defensive line.

Brad Van Pelt – LB – 1984-85

Van Pelt (pictured) joined the Raiders after 11 years with the New York Giants. He played in 25 games with 23 starts and recorded five sacks and two interceptions for 31 yards. He went on to play one more season with Cleveland.

Leonard Jackson – LB – 1987

Jackson split time with the Raiders and Bears in 1987. He played in and started one game for the Silver and Black.

Ronnie Washington – LB – 1987

Washington joined the Raiders in 1987 after playing for Atlanta in 1985. He played in and started two games and chalked up a sack. Washington went on to play for the Colts in 1989.

Chester McGlockton – DT – 1992-97

The Raiders selected McGlockton in the 1st round of the 1992 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He played in 90 games with 80 starts and recorded 39.5 sacks, one interception for 19 yards and recovered five fumbles. He went on to play for Kansas City, Denver and the New York Jets. He was named 1st Team All-Pro in 1995 and was selected to play in four Pro Bowls as a Raider.

Regan Upshaw – DE – 2000-02

A former first round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 1996, Upshaw joined the Raiders after four years with the Buccaneers. He played in 37 games with 23 starts and recorded 15 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles. He went on to play one season each with the Redskins and Giants.

Tyler Brayton – DE – 2003-07

The Raiders selected Brayton in the 1st round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played in 79 games with 47 starts and recorded 6.0 sacks, one interception for 24 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. Brayton went on to play for Carolina and Indianapolis.

Trevor Scott – DE – 2008-11

The Raiders selected Scott in the 6th round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Buffalo. He played in 58 games with 16 starts and recorded 13.5 sacks and forced one fumble. He went on to play for New England and Tampa Bay and recently signed with the Chicago Bears.

Jack Crawford – DE – 2012-13

The Raiders selected Crawford in the 5th round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He has played in 19 games in two seasons.

Justin Tuck - DE- 2014 - present

Tuck joined the Silver and Black after nine years in New York with the Giants, and during his first year in Oakland, he played in 15 games, making 12 starts and totaling 5.0 sacks.