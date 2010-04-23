2010 NFL Draft Round 4

|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|POS
|Player
|HT *
|WT
|School
|1
|99
|St. Louis
|WR
|Mardy Gilyard
|6'0"
|187
|Cincinnati
|2
|100
|Minnesota from Detroit
|DE
|Everson Griffen
|6'3"
|273
|Southern Cal
|3
|101
|Tampa Bay
|WR
|Mike Williams
|6'1"
|221
|Syracuse
|4
|102
|Houston from Kansas City
|LB
|Darryl Sharpton
|5'11"
|236
|Miami
|5
|103
|Washington
|LB
|Perry Riley
|6'1"
|239
|LSU
|6
|104
|Tennessee from Seattle
|CB
|Alterraun Verner
|5'10"
|189
|UCLA
|7
|105
|Philadelphia from Cleveland
|CB
|Trevard Lindley
|5'11"
|183
|Kentucky
|8
|106
|Oakland Raiders
|OT
|Bruce Campbell
|6'6"
|314
|Maryland
|9
|107
|Buffalo
|WR
|Marcus Easley
|6'3"
|210
|Connecticut
|10
|108
|Oakland Raiders from Jacksonville*
|WR
|Jacoby Ford
|5'9"
|186
|Clemson
|11
|109
|Chicago
|DE
|Corey Wootton
|6'6"
|270
|Northwestern
|12
|110
|San Diego from Miami
|FS
|Darrell Stuckey
|5'11"
|205
|Kansas
|13
|111
|Seattle from Tennessee
|CB
|Walter Thurmond
|5'11"
|189
|Oregon
|14
|112
|NY Jets from Carolina
|RB
|Joe McKnight
|5'11"
|198
|Southern Cal
|15
|113
|New England from San Francisco thru Denver
|TE
|Aaron Hernandez
|6'2"
|245
|Florida
|16
|114
|Baltimore from Denver
|TE
|Dennis Pitta
|6'4"
|245
|BYU
|17
|115
|NY Giants
|LB
|Phillip Dillard
|6'0"
|245
|Nebraska
|18
|116
|Pittsburgh
|DE
|Thaddeus Gibson
|6'2"
|243
|Ohio State
|19
|117
|Atlanta
|OG
|Joe Hawley
|6'3"
|297
|UNLV
|20
|118
|Houston
|TE
|Garrett Graham
|6'3"
|243
|Wisconsin
|21
|119
|Miami from New England thru Dallas
|LB
|A.J. Edds
|6'4"
|246
|Iowa
|22
|120
|Cincinnati
|DT
|Geno Atkins
|6'1"
|293
|Georgia
|23
|121
|Philadelphia
|LB
|Keenan Clayton
|6'1"
|229
|Oklahoma
|24
|122
|Philadelphia from Green Bay
|QB
|Mike Kafka
|6'3"
|225
|Northwestern
|25
|123
|New Orleans from Baltimore thru Arizona
|DT
|Al Woods
|6'4"
|309
|LSU
|26
|124
|Carolina from Arizona thru NY Jets
|LB
|Eric Norwood
|6'1"
|245
|South Carolina
|27
|125
|Philadelphia from Dallas
|TE
|Clay Harbor
|6'3"
|252
|Missouri State
|28
|126
|Dallas from San Diego thru Miami
|CB
|Akwasi Owusu-Ansah
|6'0"
|207
|Indiana (PA)
|29
|127
|Seattle from NY Jets thru Philadelphia
|DE
|E.J. Wilson
|6'4"
|286
|North Carolina
|30
|128
|Detroit from Minnesota
|OT
|Jason Fox
|6'7"
|303
|Miami
|31
|129
|Indianapolis
|OG
|Jacques McClendon
|--
|--
|Tennessee
|32
|130
|Arizona from New Orleans
|DE
|O'Brien Schofield
|6'2"
|221
|Wisconsin
|33
|131
|Cincinnati (Compensatory)
|LB
|Roddrick Muckelroy
|6'2"
|246
|Texas