2010 NFL Draft Round 4

Apr 23, 2010 at 03:20 PM

Raiders.com Draft Central Round: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Pick Overall Team POS Player HT  * WT  School
1 99 St. Louis WR Mardy Gilyard 6'0" 187  Cincinnati 
2 100 Minnesota from Detroit DE Everson Griffen 6'3" 273  Southern Cal
3 101 Tampa Bay WR Mike Williams 6'1" 221  Syracuse
4 102 Houston from Kansas City LB Darryl Sharpton 5'11" 236  Miami
5 103 Washington LB Perry Riley 6'1" 239  LSU
6 104 Tennessee from Seattle CB Alterraun Verner 5'10" 189  UCLA
7 105 Philadelphia from Cleveland CB Trevard Lindley 5'11" 183  Kentucky
8 106 Oakland Raiders OT Bruce Campbell 6'6" 314  Maryland
9 107 Buffalo WR Marcus Easley 6'3" 210  Connecticut
10 108 Oakland Raiders from Jacksonville* WR Jacoby Ford 5'9" 186  Clemson
11 109 Chicago DE Corey Wootton 6'6" 270  Northwestern
12 110 San Diego from Miami FS Darrell Stuckey 5'11" 205  Kansas
13 111 Seattle from Tennessee CB Walter Thurmond 5'11" 189  Oregon
14 112 NY Jets from Carolina RB Joe McKnight 5'11" 198  Southern Cal
15 113 New England from San Francisco thru Denver TE Aaron Hernandez 6'2" 245  Florida
16 114 Baltimore from Denver TE Dennis Pitta 6'4" 245  BYU
17 115 NY Giants LB Phillip Dillard 6'0" 245  Nebraska
18 116 Pittsburgh DE Thaddeus Gibson 6'2" 243  Ohio State
19 117 Atlanta OG Joe Hawley 6'3" 297  UNLV
20 118 Houston TE Garrett Graham 6'3" 243  Wisconsin
21 119 Miami from New England thru Dallas LB A.J. Edds 6'4" 246  Iowa
22 120 Cincinnati DT Geno Atkins 6'1" 293  Georgia
23 121 Philadelphia LB Keenan Clayton 6'1" 229  Oklahoma
24 122 Philadelphia from Green Bay QB Mike Kafka 6'3" 225  Northwestern
25 123 New Orleans from Baltimore thru Arizona DT Al Woods 6'4" 309  LSU
26 124 Carolina from Arizona thru NY Jets LB Eric Norwood 6'1" 245  South Carolina
27 125 Philadelphia from Dallas TE Clay Harbor 6'3"  252  Missouri State
28 126 Dallas from San Diego thru Miami CB  Akwasi Owusu-Ansah 6'0" 207  Indiana (PA)
29 127 Seattle from NY Jets thru Philadelphia DE E.J. Wilson 6'4"  286  North Carolina
30 128 Detroit from Minnesota OT  Jason Fox 6'7"  303  Miami
31 129 Indianapolis OG Jacques McClendon   --  --  Tennessee
32 130 Arizona from New Orleans DE O'Brien Schofield 6'2" 221  Wisconsin
33 131 Cincinnati (Compensatory) LB  Roddrick Muckelroy 6'2"  246  Texas


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

