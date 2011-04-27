2011 NFL Draft Round 1

Apr 27, 2011 at 07:46 AM

Pick Overall Team POS Player HT * WT School*
1 1 Carolina QB Cam Newton 6'6" 250 Auburn
2 2 Denver LB Von Miller 6'3" 243 Texas A&M
3 3 Buffalo DT Marcell Dareus 6'4" 306 Alabama
4 4 Cincinnati WR A.J. Green 6'4" 212 Georgia
5 5 Arizona CB Patrick Peterson 6'1" 222 LSU
6 6 Atlanta (From Cleveland) WR Julio Jones 6'4" 220 Alabama
7 7 San Francisco DE Aldon Smith 6'5" 260 Missouri
8 8 Tennessee QB Jake Locker 6'3" 230 Washington
9 9 Dallas OT Tyron Smith 6'5" 280 USC
10 10 Jacksonville (from Washington) QB Blaine Gabbert 6'4" 235 Missouri
11 11 Houston DE J.J. Watt 6'6" 292 Wisconsin
12 12 Minnesota QB Christian Ponder 6'2" 229 FSU
13 13 Detroit DT Nick Fairley 6'5" 298 Auburn
14 14 St. Louis DE Robert Quinn 6'4" 265 UNC
15 15 Miami C Mike Pouncey 6'5" 303 Florida
16 16 Washington (From Jacksonville) LB Ryan Kerrigan 6'4" 263 Purdue
17 17 New England (From Oakland) OT Nate Solder 6'8" 319 Colorado
18 18 San Diego DT Corey Liuget 6'3" 300 Illinois
19 19 NYG CB Prince Amukamara 6'1" 205 Nebraska
20 20 Tampa Bay DE Adrian Clayborn 6'4" 285 Iowa
21 21 Cleveland (From Kansas City) DT Phil Taylor 6'4" 340 Baylor
22 22 Indianapolis OT Anthony Castonzo 6'7" 308 Boston College
23 23 Philadelphia G Danny Watkins 6'4" 310 Baylor
24 24 New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan 6'4" 283 California
25 25 Seattle T James Carpenter 6'4" 321 Alabama
26 26 Kansas City WR Jonathan Baldwin 6'5" 225 Pittsburgh
27 27 Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith 6'2" 211 Colorado
28 28 New Orleans (From New England) RB Mark Ingram 5'10" 215 Alabama
29 29 Chicago T Gabe Carimi 6'7" 314 Wisconsin
30 30 NYJ DT Muhammad Wilkerson 6'4" 315 Temple
31 31 Pittsburgh DE Cameron Heyward 6'5" 288 Ohio State
32 32 Green Bay T Derek Sherrod 6'5" 321 Mississippi State


