2011 NFL Draft Round 1

|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|POS
|Player
|HT *
|WT
|School*
|1
|1
|Carolina
|QB
|Cam Newton
|6'6"
|250
|Auburn
|2
|2
|Denver
|LB
|Von Miller
|6'3"
|243
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|Buffalo
|DT
|Marcell Dareus
|6'4"
|306
|Alabama
|4
|4
|Cincinnati
|WR
|A.J. Green
|6'4"
|212
|Georgia
|5
|5
|Arizona
|CB
|Patrick Peterson
|6'1"
|222
|LSU
|6
|6
|Atlanta (From Cleveland)
|WR
|Julio Jones
|6'4"
|220
|Alabama
|7
|7
|San Francisco
|DE
|Aldon Smith
|6'5"
|260
|Missouri
|8
|8
|Tennessee
|QB
|Jake Locker
|6'3"
|230
|Washington
|9
|9
|Dallas
|OT
|Tyron Smith
|6'5"
|280
|USC
|10
|10
|Jacksonville (from Washington)
|QB
|Blaine Gabbert
|6'4"
|235
|Missouri
|11
|11
|Houston
|DE
|J.J. Watt
|6'6"
|292
|Wisconsin
|12
|12
|Minnesota
|QB
|Christian Ponder
|6'2"
|229
|FSU
|13
|13
|Detroit
|DT
|Nick Fairley
|6'5"
|298
|Auburn
|14
|14
|St. Louis
|DE
|Robert Quinn
|6'4"
|265
|UNC
|15
|15
|Miami
|C
|Mike Pouncey
|6'5"
|303
|Florida
|16
|16
|Washington (From Jacksonville)
|LB
|Ryan Kerrigan
|6'4"
|263
|Purdue
|17
|17
|New England (From Oakland)
|OT
|Nate Solder
|6'8"
|319
|Colorado
|18
|18
|San Diego
|DT
|Corey Liuget
|6'3"
|300
|Illinois
|19
|19
|NYG
|CB
|Prince Amukamara
|6'1"
|205
|Nebraska
|20
|20
|Tampa Bay
|DE
|Adrian Clayborn
|6'4"
|285
|Iowa
|21
|21
|Cleveland (From Kansas City)
|DT
|Phil Taylor
|6'4"
|340
|Baylor
|22
|22
|Indianapolis
|OT
|Anthony Castonzo
|6'7"
|308
|Boston College
|23
|23
|Philadelphia
|G
|Danny Watkins
|6'4"
|310
|Baylor
|24
|24
|New Orleans
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|6'4"
|283
|California
|25
|25
|Seattle
|T
|James Carpenter
|6'4"
|321
|Alabama
|26
|26
|Kansas City
|WR
|Jonathan Baldwin
|6'5"
|225
|Pittsburgh
|27
|27
|Baltimore
|CB
|Jimmy Smith
|6'2"
|211
|Colorado
|28
|28
|New Orleans (From New England)
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|5'10"
|215
|Alabama
|29
|29
|Chicago
|T
|Gabe Carimi
|6'7"
|314
|Wisconsin
|30
|30
|NYJ
|DT
|Muhammad Wilkerson
|6'4"
|315
|Temple
|31
|31
|Pittsburgh
|DE
|Cameron Heyward
|6'5"
|288
|Ohio State
|32
|32
|Green Bay
|T
|Derek Sherrod
|6'5"
|321
|Mississippi State