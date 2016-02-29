2016 NFL Scouting Combine Defensive Backs Round Up

The defensive backs closed out the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Monday. Check out some of the highlights and analysis.
Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class
All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett
The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer
The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young
The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson
The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.
Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review
NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.
Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin
The safety-to-linebacker convert, coming off an exceptional senior campaign at Florida, has family ties to Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson.
Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another
The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.
Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent
"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.
What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class
Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
Dave Ziegler reflects on 2023 NFL Draft and newest Raiders
The Raiders GM expressed his excitement to move forward with their new draft class.