2018 Position Review: Cornerbacks

Raider Nation, we're approaching the home stretch of our Position Review series, but don't worry just yet, we still have a few installments left on the docket.

Today, we take a look at the play of the Oakland Raiders cornerbacks in 2018, a group that had its fair share of ups and downs last year, but ended the season with a little more clarity than it had at the beginning of the campaign.

Paced by Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley, let's take a look back at the play of the Raiders cornerbacks in 2018, and see what can we expect from the group in 2019 and beyond.

*Defensive back Rico Gafford is included in this Position Review.

Overview:

When I look back at 2018, to me, one of the most interesting position groups on the roster was the cornerbacks.

Headed into the season, the Raiders front office added a ton of new faces to that position group; they acquired Rashaan Melvin in free agency, along with veteran cornerback Leon Hall, drafted Nick Nelson out of the University of Wisconsin, and also added Daryl Worley to the mix as well.

With all those additions, Gareon Conley was one of the few holdovers from 2017 – more on him later –but after appearing in just two games as a rookie, the former Ohio State Buckeye was still in many senses an unknown entity headed into his sophomore campaign.

And the room kept evolving even throughout the preseason, as veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie joined the Silver and Black in late-August, playing in seven games before ultimately retiring a day before Halloween.

Like I said earlier, from top to bottom, we learned a lot about the 2018 cornerbacks over the course of the 16-game regular season, and perhaps the biggest takeaway was that Gareon Conley can play a little bit of football.

In many senses, 2018 was Conley's de facto rookie year, and while he undoubtedly dealt with a bit of a learning curve in his first season in Paul Guenther's scheme – as was the case with almost everyone on the roster – by the end of the year, we had a pretty good idea of who Conley could be going forward, and for a team searching for players who will stick long term, that's a really good thing.

The second-year defensive back ended up missing just one game last year, making 14 starts, and when the season came to a close, Conley had tallied a team-high 15 passes defensed, and put together multiple stretches where he really did look like a legit, No. 1 corner.