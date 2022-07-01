A look around the AFC West, following a busy 2022 offseason

It's been a hectic offseason in the wild, wild AFC West. To catch you up, we've broken down big roster moves, draft classes and when the Silver and Black will face their divisional foes on the 2022 slate.
Denver Broncos
Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett (1st season)
2021 record: 7-10
3 notable additions: QB Russell Wilson, OLB Randy Gregory, DL D.J. Jones
3 notable losses: QB Teddy Bridgewater, DE Shelby Harris, CB Kyle Fuller
2022 draft class: OLB Nik Bonitto, TE Greg Dulchich, CB Damarri Mathis, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, WR Montrell Washington, C Luke Wattenberg, DE Matt Henningsen, CB Faion Hicks,
2022 games vs. Raiders: Week 4 at Allegiant Stadium, Week 11 at Empower Field at Mile High
Kansas City Chiefs
Head coach: Andy Reid (10th season)
2021 record: 12-5
3 notable additions: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Ronald Jones, S Justin Reid
3 notable losses: WR Tyreek Hill, S Tyrann Mathieu, CB Charvarius Ward
2022 draft class: CB Trent McDuffie, DE George Karlaftis, WR Skyy Moore, S Bryan Cook, LB Leo Chenal, DB Joshua Williams, T Darian Kinnard, CB Jaylen Watson, RB Isiah Pacheco, DB Nazeeh Johnson
2022 games vs. Raiders: Week 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Week 18 at Allegiant Stadium
Los Angeles Chargers
Head coach: Brandon Staley (2nd season)
2021 record: 9-8
3 notable additions: CB J.C. Jackson, LB Khalil Mack, LB Kyle Van Noy
3 notable losses: DT Justin Jones, LB Uchenna Nwosu, LB Kyzir White
2022 draft class: G Zion Johnson, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, DT Otito Ogbonnia, OT Jamaree Salyer, DB Ja'Sir Taylor, DB Deane Leonard, FB Zander Horvath
2022 games vs. Raiders: Week 1 at SoFi Stadium, Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium
