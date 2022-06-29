Davante Adams receives high praise from former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman

Jun 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

This is not the first time someone has called Davante Adams the best receiver in the game today. It's just the latest.

Earlier this week, Julian Edelman made an appearance on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast. Edelman played under Josh McDaniels for nine seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls together. The former Patriots slot receiver has previously said positive things of what he believes McDaniels can provide to the Raiders as their head coach and what he can do with Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and the multiple other weapons in that offense.

On the podcast, Edelman was asked who his top three receivers in the league today are, ultimately ranking Adams as No. 1 on his list. In the two games Edelman and the Patriots played against Adams, No. 17 accumulated 161 receiving yards, 12 catches and a receiving touchdown.

"I like Adams. I like him because he's quicker than what you think," said Edelman. "He can run by you and he can create separation. He has great catch radius. He can play inside, you can play him anywhere. And we saw that throughout the Packers last year, last couple of years. So his versatility, his size, his quickness – he's not the fastest guy, but he's never not open."

Last season, Adams ranked in the top five of all NFL receivers in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, catches and targets.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders 2022 Media Day

View the Raiders photography department's favorite photos from 2022 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (89) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) pose for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) pose for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) poses for a photo at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Related Content

news

Grand Opening sale event at The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin set for June 30-July 5

All merchandise inside The Raider Image Downtown Summerlin will be discounted 20 percent during a six-day sale

news

Brooks: What to watch for as Raiders' 2021 draft class enters second year

The diligent work performed throughout offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamps should help prepare the sophomores for more responsibility this season, writes NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.

news

Raiders rookies connect with Las Vegas youth, give back to local Boys and Girls Club

The Raiders rookie class spent some time at the Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club for a football clinic last Thursday.

news

Al Davis, John Madden named Class of 2022 inductees for California Sports Hall of Fame

The two legendary Raiders will be enshrined in the California Sports Hall of Fame June 26.

Advertising