Davante Adams receives high praise from former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman

This is not the first time someone has called Davante Adams the best receiver in the game today. It's just the latest.
Earlier this week, Julian Edelman made an appearance on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast. Edelman played under Josh McDaniels for nine seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls together. The former Patriots slot receiver has previously said positive things of what he believes McDaniels can provide to the Raiders as their head coach and what he can do with Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and the multiple other weapons in that offense.
On the podcast, Edelman was asked who his top three receivers in the league today are, ultimately ranking Adams as No. 1 on his list. In the two games Edelman and the Patriots played against Adams, No. 17 accumulated 161 receiving yards, 12 catches and a receiving touchdown.
"I like Adams. I like him because he's quicker than what you think," said Edelman. "He can run by you and he can create separation. He has great catch radius. He can play inside, you can play him anywhere. And we saw that throughout the Packers last year, last couple of years. So his versatility, his size, his quickness – he's not the fastest guy, but he's never not open."
Last season, Adams ranked in the top five of all NFL receivers in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, catches and targets.
