A look at the best NFL players selected with the No. 13 overall pick

1961: Bob Lilly, defensive tackle, Texas Christian University

Lily was also selected in the second round (14th overall) of the AFL Draft to the Dallas Texans, now known as the Kansas City Chiefs, but opted to play for the NFL Dallas Cowboys team that drafted him at 13th.

As a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lily has etched his name in the record books as one of the most impactful interior linemen in NFL history. Voted to the NFL's 75th and 100th All-Time teams, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection while never missing a game or start in his 14-year career. Additionally, he helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.