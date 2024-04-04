 Skip to main content
A look at the best NFL players selected with the No. 13 overall pick

Apr 04, 2024 at 04:45 PM
Levi Edwards

While the number 13 has been commonly known to represent unlucky circumstances, the same can't be said historically within the NFL Draft.

Several elite players within league history were drafted with the No. 13 pick, including four Pro Football Hall of Famers and countless Pro Bowlers. 

With the Raiders set to select at 13 overall in just a few weeks, here are a few of the best to have their names called in that draft spot.

1961: Bob Lilly, defensive tackle, Texas Christian University

Lily was also selected in the second round (14th overall) of the AFL Draft to the Dallas Texans, now known as the Kansas City Chiefs, but opted to play for the NFL Dallas Cowboys team that drafted him at 13th.

As a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lily has etched his name in the record books as one of the most impactful interior linemen in NFL history. Voted to the NFL's 75th and 100th All-Time teams, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection while never missing a game or start in his 14-year career. Additionally, he helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to their first Super Bowl victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

1972: Franco Harris, running back, Penn State

Franco Harris is arguably the the most infamous NFL opponent associated with the Raiders organization, thanks to his game-winning "Immaculate Reception" – or "Deception" according to some in the Silver and Black – touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 1972 divisional round playoff win over the Raiders. Nevertheless, the late running back's contributions to the game are unmatched.

He played an integral role on the 1970s Steelers teams labeled as one of the NFL's first dynasties of the modern-era. The nine-time Pro Bowler won four Super Bowls including a Super Bowl IX MVP to his name. At the time of his retirement in 1984, he had the most career rushing yards in NFL history (12,120). The Hall of Famer is one of three players to have his jersey number retired in Steelers franchise history.

1979: Kellen Winslow, tight end, Missouri

The modern NFL tight end we see today is modeled after Kellen Winslow, who shined as the top pass catcher at his position in the 1980s.

The five-time Pro Bowler had three seasons with at least 85 receptions and 1,000 yards in his career with the San Diego Chargers. His 1981 Divisional Round showing against the Miami Dolphins still stands as one of the most heroic playoff performances of all time, recording 13 catches, 166 yards and a touchdown in the 41-38 overtime victory.

1997: Tony Gonzalez, tight end, California

Two Hall of Fame tight ends have been selected with the No. 13 pick: Winslow being one and California Bears two-sport star Tony Gonzalez the other.

Gonzalez is another player Raider Nation is familiar with, having to go against him twice a year during his 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He still holds the NFL record for most career receiving yards (15,127) and receptions (1,325) by a tight end with a whopping 14 Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections.

2013: Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh

After retiring from football this offseason, it's now only a matter of time before Aaron Donald dons a gold jacket.

There's an argument that can be made that Donald is not only the greatest interior linemen in NFL history, but the most impactful defensive presence the game has ever seen. The Rams 2013 first-rounder played 10 seasons in the NFL with a Pro Bowl selection in each of them with eight First-Team All-Pro selections.

No player had more sacks than Donald (111) during his time in the league, which led to him earning an NFL-record three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. His Super Bowl LVI victory was the proverbial exclamation point on an incredible career.

2019: Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle, Clemson

Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' free agent splash, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Following a successful collegiate career winning two national championships at Clemson, he became a premier talent on the defensive line. He's totaled 20.5 sacks, 19 pass deflections and over 200 solo tackles in five seasons. Additionally, he ranked in the top seven of all defensive tackles in total pressures (61), double team pressures (18) and sacks (nine) in 2023, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

